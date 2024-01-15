Eagle Pass firefighters and paramedics are trying to recover from the trauma of recovering bodies in the Rio Grande

By Morgan Chesky and Alicia Victoria Lozano – nbcnews

The crisis experienced at the border between the United States and Mexico over the past year has spread to the fire trucks and ambulances of a small town in the state of Texas.

Emergency workers at Eagle Pass say they are overwhelmed and even more shocked by what they see: parents drowning or dying, their children barely escaping with their lives as they cross the Rio Grande. Trying to do.

Eagle Pass Fire Department Chief Manuel Melo, with firefighters Marcos Kipuros and Harris Garcia. nbcnews

The emotional impact on firefighters and first responders is such that city officials have applied for a state grant that would allow additional mental health resources for their emergency personnel.

“This is an unprecedented crisis”Eagle Pass Fire Chief Manuel Mello said. “It’s nothing like I experienced when I was on the (front) lines, it’s a completely different monster.”

Firefighters say the first emergency calls usually come to Eagle Pass’s three stations as crews sip their morning coffee, preparing for what the day will bring.

Parents with their young children, who are about to drown or are stranded on islands somewhere between the United States and Mexico, surrounded by the fierce currents of the Rio Grande.

On some shifts, Eagle Pass Fire Department personnel can spend as much as three to five hours in the water rescuing migrants crossing the river or helping to recover their bodies.

“This is something we’ve never been through,” said Marcos Kipuros, an Eagle Pass native and firefighter and first responder for two decades. “It’s been hard to keep that momentum going while trying to respond to other things we need to take care of.”

In recent months, Eagle Pass has become the epicenter of an immigration crisis that is equal parts political and humanitarian.

Hundreds of thousands of people attempt to cross the border irregularly near Eagle Pass each year, with city emergency personnel called in to conduct difficult and dangerous rescues to recover bodies. That’s when they handle other emergencies in the city of 28,000 residents and sparsely populated Maverick County.

“They see decomposing bodies, drowned babies, two-month-old babies with their eyes half open and their mouths full of mud,” Mello said. “I know when I started working I was told we would see it all, but not in the numbers we’re reporting now.”

Call volume to the fire department increased last summer after the expiration of Title 42, which limited the number of asylum seekers hoping to enter the United States. According to Mello, on a typical day he would receive about 30 calls, but that number has doubled in recent months.

The pressure, he said, prompted one of his firefighters, who was still in the required probationary period, to turn in his equipment and change careers.

After a record number of unregulated crossings in December, federal officials say the total number has halved in January. The largest reduction was in the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector, which includes Eagle Pass.

“The times were difficult when we recovered four, five, six and even seven bodies in one day,” Kipuros said.

According to their chief, as the number of emergency calls at the border increased last fall, so did the number of sick days requested by firefighters.

“I tried leaving everything at work and not taking it home with me, but it’s very difficult”Kipuros said. “Sometimes it’s hard to face.”

The office of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott did not respond to multiple requests for comment. It is unclear when the funds requested by the city will be available.

After record numbers of migrants attempted to cross the border last year, Abbott increased migration control measures in the state. Last week he announced the deployment of 1,800 members of the Texas National Guard to Eagle Pass to prevent irregular crossings.

Abbott also erected a barbed wire fence along the Rio Grande and placed a water wall of buoys in its waters to prevent and discourage crossings.

Kipuros said firefighters have treated injuries and open wounds caused by people who tried to crawl under the wires. Garcia said local hospitals are sometimes so overwhelmed with patients arriving from the border that there are waits of up to two hours for a bed.

A migrant bled to death after cutting himself on a fence in Eagle Pass, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

While thousands wait in makeshift camps on the Mexican side of the border without a path to U.S. citizenship, others attempt to cross the dangerous Rio Grande River, putting their lives and those of their loved ones at risk. Is.

Harish Garcia, who has been working as a firefighter and paramedic in Eagle Pass for three years, still has not been able to erase the memory of a mother and her young daughter drowning. His team, which included a firefighter along with a daughter of the same age as the girl, transferred her to an ambulance, but it was too late.

When the team returned to the station, some called their families. Others remained silent, Garcia said.

“unfortunately, “The calls will keep coming, so we can’t hold on to that for long.”, he said months later. “We have to let it go and move on to the next call.”

They say Garcia and Kipuros lost count of how many bodies they have recovered in recent months. Most are found after failed attempts to cross the river, but other times they have to venture into the South Texas brush, where dehydration and exposure can be just as fatal.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande toward Eagle Pass, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

David Black, a psychologist who has worked with California officials for more than 20 years, said witnessing a child die is typically the most traumatic event an emergency worker can experience. Without a strong support system inside and outside of work, stress can overwhelm them.

“We outsource our worst-case scenarios to emergency personnel,” he said. “If you have children, it can greatly affect your perspective on your own family.”

While Eagle Pass waits for state funding to be approved, Customs and Border Protection agents and other federal employees already have access to other mental health resources.

Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said these services, which include on-site doctors and psychologists, are part of a larger effort to “improve resiliency and encourage our associates to seek help when they need it.”

Mello said that, despite the uncertain nature of the border crisis and political tensions between the White House and the governor’s office, he is optimistic that help will arrive.

Until then, he knows the calls for help will keep coming.