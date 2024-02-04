Early diagnosis and new therapies

diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis They are a major cause of concern for the national health system in view of the aging of the population and increasing life expectancy. Understanding and combating their effects has been Rafael Arroyo’s objective as head of the department for years. neurology in hospitals Quironsalud Madrid and Ruber Juan Bravo. With new treatments being created, this neurologist predicts paradigm shift In the next 5 or 10 years this will allow us to win this type of battle, not a war Neurodegenerative pathology.

Arroyo is optimistic about the future scenario, as she reveals in this new installment of the Jefutura de Servicio podcast. Above all, taking into account the results obtained in research, with which to achieve an Faster earlier diagnosis and therapeutic goals Which allows us to treat some forms of disease, hitherto inaccessible by medicine.

The cure for Alzheimer’s is still far away

Although he recognizes that Treatment of Alzheimer’s disease Representing “a leap into the void”, he believes the research efforts undertaken by both centers will accelerate the race to slow its progression and steal time from the disease, saving years from the presence of symptoms. There will be delay.

– Listen to all Medical Writing Podcasts here –

In his almost two decades as head of the department, the specialist has tried to maintain balance and harmony with the three legs on which his work as a professional is based, such as Support, Teaching and ResearchWithout ignoring the individual needs of each member that makes up your team. Permanent communication.