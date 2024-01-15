Early morning 14GB + unlimited internet

Etecsa, the Cuban telecommunications company, has launched a new international recharge offer for almost the entire month of March.



The promotion will be valid from March 4 to March 31 and will not come with discounts like previous months.

ETECSA Recharge Summary

-Customers in Cuba who receive a recharge between 500 CUP and 1250 CUP get a bonus of 14 GB (all networks) and unlimited Internet (from 12:00 pm to 7:00 am) to be consumed in 30 days will get.

-The recharge amount will go to your main balance, thereby extending the life cycle of your mobile line to 330 days.

-This international recharge offer is also not applicable on recharges done from MLC stores or USD account of MiTransfer wallet.

Other details of ETECSA March promotion

To benefit from this recharge bonus, customers need to withdraw from 500 CUP to 1250 CUP (approximately US$22).

In the event that the Customer has a current bonus from a previous promotion (Data (GB) and/or Unlimited Data), the data will be credited with the bonus corresponding to this promotion and its expiry date will be 30 days from this recharge.

For unlimited data, their expiry date will increase by 30 days, counting from this recharge.

There will be no extension of the effective date of the MIN and/or SMS Bonus.

Combined plans and LTE packages (national or international), if applicable, extend the validity date by 30 days after the recharge is received.

The international recharge websites in agreement with ETECSA are:

Deaton

chime

rechargesakuba

csqworld

Mobiles.buy-dtodo

GlobalDSD

bosskranti

cubesail.etopuponline

recharge-phone

catapult



