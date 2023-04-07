earn rewards in ‘Recruit a friend’

Do you know those events? Fortnite that we are asked to play with someone who has not touched the game in months to win cosmetic items? Something similar is coming to this game. we already talked about many of the events that will come to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in season 3but we did not mention that during this we will also have the ‘Recruit a friend’ event in which we can get multiple rewards.

When does the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: Season 3 ‘Recruit a Friend’ event start and end date?

Activision and Infinity Ward have not officially revealed the date the event begins. Everything seems to indicate that the Wednesday April 12, 2023 next to season 3, but it is not confirmed.

We will update this note when we have more information about it.

Who can participate?

To recruit up to three friends for the event this season we must have at least three hours of gameplay on an account created at least 60 days ago. The friends we are going to recruit dThey must have an account less than seven days old or have not played Warzone in at least two months.

We have bad news for our friends at Argentina and Peru. If they are in those countries, they cannot participate in the event. Other countries that do not have Recruit-A-Friend availability include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, and the Philippines.

What is the event about and what are the rewards?

A recruit and their recruited friend must complete certain challenges together, such as playing matches or completing contracts, in order to claim the following cosmetic items as rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Akimbo pistol weapon project

Submachine Gun class project

Double XP Tokens

business cards

Further

Everything indicates that this event will be repeated at the beginning of each new season of the game.

Source: official franchise blog