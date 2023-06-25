Earth-1218 strikes across the Spider-Verse

Are there enough radioactive spiders?

Photosensitivity epilepsy. You often get a warning before a television series that there are people who can have epileptic seizures from flashes of light on the screen. This caveat is not necessary for cinema screenings: the screen is too large and the frame rate too low to cause such an attack. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a film that pushes its boundaries, as rarely has such riveting action been shown on the silver screen. Hundreds of spider-creatures battle evil forces in different parallel worlds. The complete collapse of the multiverse is imminent (again) and Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of Earth-1610, plays a major role (again) in saving it all. Or is there going to be something else this time?

Five years ago, we first saw Miles Gonzalo Morales on the big screen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. An otherwise average teenager who excelled in school has been bitten by a radioactive spider. He learns the intricacies of the superhero profession by trial and error and eventually calculates the necessary bad guys. sounds familiar? Will you get some sleep?

There was nothing in the Spider-Verse other than that. The inclusion of several spider-people (and a pig) from other universes kept the story fresh and surprising, and the animation style was phenomenal. The combination of computer animation with hand-drawn finishing and the occasional screams and sounds written on canvas made it seem like a comic come to life. Into the Spider-Verse was an artistic highlight for Sony Pictures Animation and grossed a creditable $400 million. Reason enough for a sequel.

a spider society

Across the Spider-Verse Miles (Shameik Moore) does not begin in Brooklyn, but on Earth-65 where the first film’s Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) lives. Gwen certainly isn’t a folk figure, at least not where normal people are concerned. She has an uneasy relationship with her father and seems to be alone as Spider-Gwen battling supervillains in her own dimension. When at one point a vulture visits her that appears to be straight out of a Leonardo da Vinci sketch (“hey you are not my vulture“), he is recruited by an elite group of spider-creatures who protect the multiverse from dimension-hopping super-scum. Each villain receives a ticket to and from their world; Canon Must remain intact!

The leader of the Interdimensional Spider Society is the sullen Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) whose job it is to make inroads very slowly. Also joining Miguel are pregnant motorcyclist Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) and anarchist British punk Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya). both are totally carefree, Later we meet Karan Soni (Pavitra Prabhakar), the stereotypical Bollywood Spider-Man who hates stereotypes: “Don’t Eat Pray Love Me, Man!return something fan favorite from the first film, as well as a few hundred spider-creatures from other dimensions such as the Scarlet Spider, Spider-Bite, a web-spitting Spider-Cat, and even a Spider-Baby whose parents I will not reveal.

villain of the week

While Gwen and her newly acquired spider friends hunt down the outlaws who disrupt the canon, Miles does relatively simple superhero things in his familiar Brooklyn. miles is real now your friendly neighborhood spider man, He keeps the neighborhood safe and has a good working relationship with the police, represented by his own father, Jeff (Brian Tyree Henry), who of course doesn’t know what Spider-Man’s alter ego is. In the beginning of Miles’ story we see that he is quite pathetic villain of the week The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) makes accusations. Miles does so now with the imagery of a seasoned superhero who finds it more difficult to deal with school affairs and his relationship with his beloved parents than web-slinging and fighting.

However, one day, Gwen (who occupies a very prominent place in Miles’ thoughts) visits his dimension again and things turn out differently from what she and we expected.

Primus Inter Parees

If it wasn’t already clear, Gwen Stacy has a lot more screen time this time around than she did in the first film. We can thank the cinema gods for that, because Hailee Steinfeld is one of the standout cast members in Across the Spider-Verse. Who would have ever thought that that awkward girl from True Grit would become a Hollywood star and major voice actor (she’s also Vi in Arcane)? Steinfeld’s comic timing is superb and she really knows how to convey every emotion with her voice. Good, because Across the Spider-Verse has them all. I think it’s time to introduce ‘Best Voice Actor’ as an Oscar category and I’m already nominating Steinfeld.

The rest of the cast is barely inferior to him. They are all so good that to sum it all up I can only give a big congrats to the whole group. Only Oscar Isaac gets an extra feather in his cap, because while his Miguel O’Hara is the most serious character in the film, he’s also one of the funniest. Nice work, Po!

so many worlds so many styles

Over a thousand animators worked on Across the Spider-Verse, the largest animation team in film history. Every artist (that is what you might call them) was worth their pay, as the final product is a phenomenal visual spectacle that every movie lover, Spiders fan or not, should see.

Each of the different dimensions we visit in the film has its own visual style. There’s the extravagant, overcrowded metropolis of Mumbleton on Earth-50101, Gwen’s dream dimension in pastel shades, and of course Miles’ own Earth comic book style we remember from the first film. If you look closely, you can see that all the color fields in his world are made up of individual dots, just like the print in the previous comics.

Later in the movie, when hundreds of spider creatures, each more suited to their own universe, get involved in all kinds of chases and fights, you don’t know where to look anymore and yet the action remains palpable. It’s great when an animation film manages to achieve this. Of course, Across the Spider-Verse is filled with fights and other physical action. At the topBut still seems logical and organic.

Do you still have stairs in stock?

Into the Spider-Verse’s other production values ​​are also Olympic-grade. I’ll have to go to the night shop in a while, because I’m running out of exaggeration. The sound effects are excellent. As you walk the streets of Brooklyn with Miles, you’ll hear every shard of glass fall and feel the wind blow through your hair, even if you’re not in the 4DX room. Many scenes are introduced with amazing thumping bass tones and of course, each superhero and supervillain has its own orchestral theme. The Miguel O’Hara case in particular keeps lingering in your mind.

The Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack features songs by Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, and several other artists I don’t know, but who clearly did their best to make Across the Spider-Verse a musical highlight. Year. Special credit goes to the James Browns remix Get up people and move your funky soul and borrowed it from Into the Spider-Verse what is the danger during credits. By the way, the background movie in those credits is Oscar worthy. Maybe they should make it a category.

Where is the mop box?

The screenwriters of Across the Spider-Verse (Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham) must have been excited, because the humor in this movie is truly top-notch. Where the MCU often drowns in generic, witty comments that could come from anyone’s mouth, the jokes in Across the Spider-Verse are more varied (each character has their own comedic style) and better dosed. Make no mistake, the verbal fireworks are often just as engaging as the physical action, but there are also moments of calm in which the humor is softer and more focused on interpersonal relationships and situations than everyone trying to be as clever as possible. more dependent. To come. In particular, Miles’ interactions with his father and mother are funny and endearing at the same time.

throbbing muscle

Which takes us to the heart of the film, which is the big heart of the film. One hundred and forty minutes of animation (the longest American animated film ever made) would not fascinate if all the action were not based on a fascinating story about human feelings and relationships. Where we followed Miles’ first steps into superheroism in the previous film, Across the Spider-Verse is primarily about the relationship between parents and children and choosing between all and one. Do you put the fate of the multiverse or your loved ones first?

Oh, and then of course there’s the budding feelings between Gwen and Miles. As Karan, the Indian Spider-Man, says:That romantic tension is so palpable! Will do, won’t you? How can you guys concentrate?,

Quickly go to the cinema to find out for yourself!