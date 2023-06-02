Economic Oversight Pharmaxx Stops Unwanted Packs of Pills to Enroll Customers

Pharmaxx, a seller of vitamin pills, is shelving its controversial customer acquisition under pressure from economic oversight in Belgium and the Netherlands, FPS Economy reports. Customers received a shipment of pills for which they had to pay 5 euros as a thank you for completing a “health survey”. However, later additional packages were offered, for which the company asked for more money.

In early 2019, consumer organization Test-Anoop warned about the practices. Since Pharmaxx is a Dutch company, the Belgian Economic Inspectorate asked the Dutch authorities to take action. Dutch regulator ACM launched an investigation, but is now closing it as the company seeks to block its controversial customer acquisition and reimburse consumers who filed complaints. ACM will investigate it.

FPS Economy says the company did not adequately inform consumers with the introductory package they were subscribing to with follow-up shipments. Consumers who did not pay had to deal with collection agencies. This was related to the prohibited practices of forced procurement. Since 2021, the FPS has received 160 reports from victims in Belgium.

“As a consumer, you are bound to a subscription only if you have consciously subscribed to it,” explains FOD. “If a company provides unwanted goods or services, you as a consumer can have them and use them without paying for them. So you cannot be forced to pay or return the goods Is.”