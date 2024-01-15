Ecuador asks Mexico for consent to enter its embassy in Quito to capture Jorge Glas

(CNN Spanish) — Two and a half months after former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glass entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito as a guest, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry requested – through a letter sent to the Mexican diplomatic delegation – to allow public force to enter. Where the authorities move in to arrest him. The justices have pleaded guilty to Glass’ alleged involvement in an embezzlement case, in which he has pleaded innocent.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requests the consent of the head of the Mexican diplomatic mission so that the forces of order, which depend on the Ministry of the Interior, enter the premises of the mission and capture Mr. Jorge David Glass Espinal, arranged by the National Court of Ecuador, “ Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry said.

CNN requested comment from the Mexican Foreign Ministry and is awaiting a response.

Last December, the Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that the former Vice President entered the diplomatic delegation as a guest, requesting its protection and expressing fear for his safety and personal freedom. Following his confession, Glas’s defense confirmed to CNN that the former vice president had formally requested political asylum on December 20.

Mexico said before that date, that if Glasne requested political asylum it would be carefully analyzed “to proceed accordingly”, and that they would collect information based on dialogue and cooperation with Ecuadorian authorities.

Preventive detention for the “Reconstruction of Manabi” case

In early January, National Court Judge Luis Rivera issued preventive detention against Glass in connection with the “Reconstruction of Manabi” case for his alleged participation in the crime of embezzlement. Glass’s defense has rejected the allegations.

Glass, along with other defendants, must answer for allegedly misappropriating public resources that were supposed to be used for reconstruction and productive reactivation of employment after the April 2016 earthquake in the Manabí region of northern Ecuador. Needed ,

George Glass worked under the mandates of now-former Presidents Rafael Correa and Lenin Moreno and was convicted of the crimes of illicit relations (2017) and aggravated bribery (2020) in connection with the Odebrecht conspiracy, for which he was sentenced to six more years in prison. Eight were sentenced. Years of imprisonment respectively.

In November 2022, Glas was released from prison after four and a half years in prison following a habeas corpus appeal, which was presented by his lawyer and which granted him provisional release in partial compliance with his sentence. The former Vice President complied with alternative measures to prison such as periodic appearances before justice and a ban on leaving the country.

The Mexican Embassy in Ecuador is guarded by police after it became known that Glas had entered as a guest.