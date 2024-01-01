Ecuadorian government minister said Rafael Correa handed the country over to criminal gangs when he made a deal with them

Monica Palência, Minister of the Government of Ecuador. Reuters/Karen Toro

“There have been some attacks from people who have left the government, like the former president rafael korea, which turns out to say I don’t know where I stand. Of course I know where I stand. I stand in a story that developed during his (Correa’s) government, in which agreements started being made with people with whom agreements should never have been made. “Those peace agreements were a surrender of the country.” Ecuador’s Government Minister (Interior) responded thus, Monica PalenciaAmid the crisis that has left at least ten people dead in multiple attacks carried out by criminals from different gangs, he is rocking his country.

senior cabinet official Daniel NoboaThe President, who will take office on November 23, 2023, spoke about the recent violence in Ecuador, which the President announced An “internal armed conflict” and sent the army into the streets after armed men attacked a television channel live.

“It started many years ago, it was a process of social and political rot where crime took over the country”The official told Argentine media radio rivadavia,

According to Palencia, The problem of violence started during the government of rafael korea (2007–2017) and continued during successive authorities (of Lenin Moreno and Guillermo Lasso): “Some were promoting crime, others were co-existing with treaties,” he said.

On the other hand, Palencia assured the President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa is “ready to fight head-on” against criminal gangs, whom he described as “terrorists”.

“The President said to stop talking about drug terrorism. let’s talk about terrorismBecause they are also linked to other activities like illegal mining,” he explained.

Palencia did not release an update on the death toll from Tuesday’s clashes – there have been 10 deaths so far – and said that from now on the head of the armed forces would act as a spokesman in charge of disseminating official casualty figures.

“We have had no military casualties, but we have had to mourn the deaths of our police officers,” he said.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. ecuador presidency



Similarly, in an interview with the network cnn In Spanish, Palencia provided details about the current situation in Ecuador and the measures being implemented by the government of President Noboa to address the problem of organized crime in the country.

In the context of the events of January 8, 2024 in Ecuadorian prisons, Palencia highlighted that law enforcement forces are taking decisive action to control the situation. ,At this time, the Ecuadorian government’s special focus is on prisonsWith the joint participation of the Armed Forces, the National Police and the National Service to pay comprehensive attention to adults and juvenile delinquents deprived of liberty.

Palencia stressed that the national government is implementing comprehensive strategies to address the fight against crime and corruption. He also confirmed that President Ngoboa is planning a change of command at the prison. These statements come at a critical moment, as authorities reported the escape in the early hours of January 9, 2024 of alias Pico, whom prosecutor Diana Salazar accused of planning an attack on his life and that of his family. Imposed.

Soldiers deployed to protect the Presidential Palace in Quito (Europa Press/Contact/Mateo Armas)



Prison conditions in Ecuador have caused concern nationally and internationally. The migration of important organized crime figures and the apparent lack of control in prisons are significant challenges for the Noboa government. In this context, Minister Palência stressed the importance of coordination between different security forces to address the country’s complex prison reality.

The minister also highlighted that the government is working hard to strengthen security measures in prisons and review existing protocols. However, he recognized the difficulties inherent in the task, especially when faced with situations in which prisoner escapes highlighted the need to evaluate and improve penitentiary control systems.

Within the broader scope of the fight against organized crime, Palencia reiterated the Ecuadorian Government’s commitment to articulating effective strategies that comprehensively address crime and corruption. He said these measures not only focus on prisons, but also attempt to address the roots of the problem, implementing policies that contribute to reducing crime and strengthening citizen security.

Minister Palencia’s words reflect the complexity of the situation that Ecuador is currently facing, with significant challenges in the management of its prison systems and the fight against organized crime. As the government works to restore security and confidence in the prison system, society expects concrete results that will contribute to peace and stability in the country.