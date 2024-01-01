Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa says his government will not recognize election results in Venezuela

(CNN Spanish) — Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said this Tuesday that he will not recognize the results of the 2024 presidential elections in Venezuela, but he clarified that this does not mean that he does not recognize the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

“It is not that we do not recognize, we do not agree at all that there are not free elections in Venezuela, but at this time it is not that we do not recognize the Maduro government. We will not recognize the results of the next elections because they are not free elections,” the President said in an interview broadcast on Equavisa this Tuesday.

Noboa’s statement comes after the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ruled on Friday to disqualify opposition leader María Corina Machado’s candidacy for the country’s presidency.

CNN has sought a response from the Venezuelan government on Noboa’s comments.

There is no fixed date yet for the elections to be held in Venezuela this year. The Ecuadorian president’s response joins Washington’s announcement to reinstate sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas sector in response to the TSJ decision, which is interpreted as a clear challenge to the points of the Barbados agreement. The White House also announced on Monday that it would revoke the license of Venezuelan General Co. effective February 13.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday rejected what he sees as foreign interference. “Despite threats and blackmail from the US empire, Venezuelan institutions have worked. And I say, Barbados, the consent of the Supreme Court, this is ex judicial and a definitive decision,” he said.

Canada and Panama condemn decision on Machado’s candidacy

The Canadian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the Venezuelan Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify the candidacy of María Corina Machado for the 2024 Venezuelan presidential elections, for which no exact date has yet been established.

“Canada condemns the decision of the Venezuelan Supreme Court to bar the participation of opposition candidate María Corina Machado in the election. We call for the implementation of the Barbados Agreement and free and fair elections,” X, said in a message previously published on its official account on Twitter.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama issued a statement this Tuesday in which it expressed its concern about the development of the political crisis in Venezuela, since on Friday the Supreme Court of this country ruled to disqualify the candidacy of María Corina Machado. decided to. ,

“Panama, loyal to democratic values, expresses its concern about the situation in Venezuela and about actions that could be a blow to the Barbados agreements.” The statement said the Government of Panama expects the presidential elections to be “free, transparent” and with “wide participation of Venezuelans.”