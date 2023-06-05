Eden Hazard praised on departure to Real Madrid, who still have to pay him €20m

Real Madrid will be happy to get rid of Eden Hazard. The former Red Devil was once destined to become an absolute world star in the Spanish capital, but his adventure went horribly wrong. Despite barely playing, Hazard was the highest paid player at Royal. Now Real still have to pay him 20 million euros to terminate his contract earlier, but in this way Real save 7 million euros.

The best solution for both parties: A year before the end of his contract, Eden Hazard and Real Madrid dissolved their commitment by mutual agreement. A huge financial burden for the club which is taken off his shoulders. Hazard was normally under contract in the Spanish capital until June 2024. She will receive 2.25 million Euros gross on a monthly basis, amounting to 27 million Euros on an annual basis. The same is the case with termination of contract.

But according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real saves 7 million euros. Royal negotiated the amount with Hazard. They still have to pay him twenty million euros to terminate his contract.

12.8 million per goal/assist, 72,000 per minute

However, this is nothing compared to what Hazard has earned at Real in recent seasons. In 2019, the club bought him from Chelsea for around 115 million euros. Plus 27 million bonuses over four seasons and now 20 million for breaking his commitment, which amounts to 243 million euros in transfer and wage costs.

But then the craziest thing was yet to come: Hazard earned no less than 72,000 euros per minute of play. He played 3,736 minutes in four seasons, which is equivalent to approximately 269 million euros. An additional 12.8 million euros were added per decisive action. Hazard provided 12 assists and scored 7 goals for Real Madrid. That too amounting to 243 million Euros. Real Madrid are only happy that getting rid of their top earner is a little quicker and cheaper…

good bye

Despite his torrid spell at Real Madrid, Hazard was praised by his teammates after their duel against Athletic Bilbao yesterday. Thibaut Courtois and Co thus bid their team-mate a fitting farewell. It really brought a broad smile on the former Red Devil’s face.

© Getty Images

© Dennis Doyle