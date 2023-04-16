Edgar Ramirez Height: How tall is the Florida Man star?

man from florida hits Netflix April 13th and we can’t wait to see Edgar Ramirez in action! Inspired by the viral “Florida Man” memes comes a show about a down-on-his-luck ex-cop thrown into the middle of some crazy situations in his home state of Florida.

Emmy-nominated actor Edgar Ramirez takes on the role of Mike Valentine, a recovering ex-cop and gambling addict who is forced to return to his home state to find the runaway girlfriend of the mob boss he owes. . Once Mike finds the mobster’s missing girlfriend, his debt will be paid off once and for all. But Mike is completely confused when he meets the mob boss’s girlfriend, and she lets him in on a dangerous money-making heist involving the townspeople. With $100 million on the line, there’s no way Mike is going to say no. But he will certainly face some obstacles along the way.

Want to know more about the talented actor who plays the character of Mike Valentine? If so, read on to learn everything there is to know about Edgar Ramirez, like his age, height, and more.

Edgar Ramirez height

According to Super Stars Bio, the man from florida star is reportedly 5 feet 10 inches tall. However, compared to the height of his co-star Abbey Lee, who plays the mobster’s runaway girlfriend Delly, he is an inch shorter than her. Lee is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Edgar Ramirez age

Edgar was born on March 25, 1977, in San Cristóbal, Táchira, Venezuela. He is 46 years old and his astrological sign is Aries. Furthermore, he has short dark brown hair and beautiful brown eyes.

Edgar Ramirez trivia

Here are some fun facts about Edgar below:

Edgar has been romantically linked to actresses Marisa Roman, Ana de Armas and Jessica Chastain in the past.

As reported by TV Guide, Edgar is multilingual. He is fluent in Spanish, English, German, French and Italian.

Edgar was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role as Carlos the Jackal in the biographical miniseries Carlos.

You can watch Edgar Ramirez as Mike Valentine on man from floridaComing to Netflix on April 13th.