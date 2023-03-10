Edgar Vivar overcomes Covid, but fights with the consequences of this disease

Luego of having tested positive for Covid-19 six weeks ago, Edgar Vivar reappeared on the rug red from the exhibition ‘Vive My Selection’, that is shown in the Pabellón of the Palacio de los Deportes. The actor platicó with us and tells us that he fortunately overcame this illness, even though he continues to fight with the sequels that left him from this affliction.

-¿Cómo se encuentra de Salud?

“I’m very well in health, I’m recovering from the aftermath of covid, six weeks ago I’ve been negative, I thought it wouldn’t give me relief from four vaccines that I have inside, but I didn’t touch myself; fortunately it was in the most benign way”.

-What sequels did this illness cause?

“A severe headache, an amazing sore throat, and a very heavy fatigue and that is the most annoying and difficult thing to overcome, but from there I was perfect”.

-¿How did you live this quarantine that I had to go through?

“I’ve been inside my house this whole pandemic, I’m not going out to anyone, and I’ve been disinfecting everything up to my thoughts. I am very lucky because the disease hurts me in a very light way. These last few years I have lost 16 partners and friends in a terrible way. So that shook me and made me evaluate what is life and health, which is something fragile”.

-¿In your case you have your complete vaccination schedule?

“Así es y hasta la cuarta vacuna de refuerzo, y aún así me contagié, por eso esto de la salud es muy fragile. It’s a disease that we don’t know anything about, and if the vaccines give you immunity to a certain type of virus, you have to use them, even though you don’t have to leave the guard”.

-What did you think when you entered that you tested positive for covid?

“Very afraid, because at the moment if I come to my family’s mind, that they could take the disease to my loved ones. Because I thought with very tragic tints, it was horrible, because I have a mother of over 90 years old who is oxygen dependent so I could not risk having an infection, and what I had to do is to remain isolated from my contacts with those who let me know, and from the people who were together, but now we are bien gracias a Dios”.

-Did I ever think it was worse?

“What I can tell you is that I don’t have fear in taking that transcendental step, I’ve been four times in intensive care, I’ve seen a lot of around the final hour, and it doesn’t give me fear. I have everything arranged, I’m not looking to get there, but it doesn’t make me afraid either. Entonces cuando llegue bienvenido ”, she finished.