We still have to wait for the new Giant Manke Lies to be completed, but Edgecomb now has a beer named after the legend. Bart Struyff and Kevin Theiss of Stage Cafe Hugmis brewed it in collaboration with a panel.

For Edgeme’s 850 years, Bart and Kevin wanted to make local beer. “We launched a call to put together a panel of EdgeMed residents. We began working with them to determine styles and tastes,” says Bart Struyff.

The result became a season. “This type of beer is less well known, but in the past it was brewed by farmers with the surplus of the crop after harvest. It was made during the harvest season, hence the name. Now you can drink it in every season We went for a white beer, which is a bit spicy. We can also make a variant of it.’

It didn’t take them long to find the name of the beer. “Of course the beer had to have a name and we came across the giant project of Manke Lies. Like Vishal’s story, a portion of the proceeds from the beer will also go to charity.”

Manke lie can now be drunk at Hoogmis. It is possible that Adagem may still be on the map after 850 years.