Editorial – June 2023 – Filmakrant

Over the past few weeks I’ve noticed a few things that have stuck with me. At first glance, they may have little to do with each other.

Calmness-Director Albert Serra, who is not hindered by decency, says in an interview that it will soon be between him and Tom Cruise in the cinema. Thor: Love and ThunderStruck by false complacency, director Taika Waititi claims he doesn’t mind. Because who remembers the names of the filmmakers in Light of Eternity? They both had a point.

Cannes Festival has arrived. And passed. And if a few days later, I’m not annoyed again by the crap that little kids watch on YouTube, those loose observations will remain loose observations. I mean a specific subcategory of bullshit: gimmicky lists. The ten most dangerous animals on Earth, but then existing and non-existent animals mixed together – or another, equally arbitrary example.

I don’t mind nonsense or arbitrariness. Bullshit can be glorious. Random Sublime. What bothers me is that the lists are clearly plagiarized, the texts being read in such bad Dutch and so excruciatingly monotonous that you suspect they might have been run through a translation program. have been In short, there is no author and everything can be exchanged for any other information.

If you put those three observations together, they may say something about how we think about authorship in the future. And if you think a little further, about taking responsibility. This is related to what I wrote about AI here last month.

Serra clearly stands for author’s approval (and recognition). We don’t just mean the director, but everyone who makes sure that a film is special and unique. Waititi puts that personal signature in perspective — even if he gave Thor: Love and Thunder A twist in itself – knowingly or unknowingly choosing the side of anonymous (and often toothless) entertainment.

It is not that the end time comes tomorrow. This month the Holland Festival puts the spotlight on writers in all forms of the arts and the writer is celebrated in Cannes as always. Yet Palme d’Or winner Justin Truitt said in his acceptance speech that “the commercialization of culture is destroying French culture”, stressing: “I stand here before you only to thank L’Exception Cultural(a principle in French trade policy that protects its culture from the influence of American mass culture).

In the Netherlands, State Secretary for Media and Culture Euslu wants to oblige streaming services to invest in Dutch ‘audiovisual productions’ – note the broad choice of words. it is compared to french exception culture a very minimal system; Furthermore, thanks to lobbyists, the proposal has also been significantly diluted. The Dutch proposal is only about money. French politicians are of the opinion that culture should not be compared only with other commercial products. Is he perhaps a better model to fight with?