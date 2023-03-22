Edward and Markeloff could share a CS:GO team

More than one is going to rejuvenate a couple of years with the following news starring some more than well-known players. Yegor Markeloff Markelov, one of the legends of Counter Strike 1.6, could go back to shooter competitive as a new coach. Vladislav «bondik» Nechiporchuk has revealed in a podcast that the Ukrainian could get together with another legend of the scene such as Ioann “Edward” Sukharjev. While many players return to Counter Strike due to the continua rumors due to the expected CS2legends of the competitive scene also want their place.

Bondik has featured on the channel twitch of leniniw that the markeloff legend would be very close to returning to the competitive scene. Don’t worry, at 35 he is not going to be one of the five starting players, everything seems that he occupied a role as coach of the Cossacks team. This roster would have other legends of the shooter how are edward and bondik himself, so there will be no lack of experience. Markeloff retired from the competition in 2018 after leaving Flipsid3 Tactics, but has gone through teams as historic as Natus Vincere or HellRaisers. Undoubtedly, the Ukrainian player is one of the most recognized and charismatic professionals in the Counter Strike 1.6a player who marked the beginning of both future professionals and spectators.

Edward and markeloff together again after so many years

Both legends already know what it is to work together, since they have shared a team in Natus Vincere and HellRaisers, but not for long. He roster de Cossacks began its journey on the scene in the summer of last year, but the lack of professionalism of some of its protagonists triggered a very early end. With the arrival of the Ukrainian legend as coach, it is expected that the squad will compete again at an international level. It seems difficult to see this team in big events, but it is certainly great news for the Ukrainian scene and the loyal fans of legends like these.