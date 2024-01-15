Edwin Diaz strikes out all three batters in his debut with the Mets





”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:””It was crazy because I heard people screaming and everything,” Diaz announced after the game. “I was trying to control my emotions at that time because I had to do my job, even though it was a preseason game. I treated this game like it was the regular season.”



It was his first appearance since the Mets advanced to the postseason in 2022, and the right-handed flamethrower did not disappoint. He was called from the bullpen to face Fish and struck out all three batters. Dominican Jesus Sanchez, Venezuelan Avisael Garcia and John Burti all fell victim to sliders, while Diaz threw a fastball that clocked 98 mph.



In total, Diaz threw 14 pitches, drawing eight swings ( seven of them were swinging), and hit three sliders to strike out all three batters on empty swings.



When Diaz is healthy, the Mets have a player who was the best closer in the National League in 2022 . That year, Diaz had a breakout season. Dream, since he accumulated 32 saves and an EFE of 1.31 to win the Trevor Hoffman Award as the best reliever in the Old Circuit.



”He looked ‘electric,’ and we knew that every time “Whenever he got the ball, he would close the door,” said teammate Pete Alonso. “As soon as we knew he was going to take the mound, we knew he was going to dominate.””,”type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”OEmbed”,”html” :”







”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”OMbed”,”width”:550, “contentType”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”Diaz missed all games last year after suffering a full-thickness tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee during Baseball’s World Classic. Was able to play on 16th March. His absence weakened the Mets bullpen, which finished with a 25-36 record with a 4.48 ERA and 34 saves in 52 chances.



Diaz said he was not surprised by the outcome of his appearance on Monday. The Puerto Rican was prepared to pitch because he had seen action in two minor league games before making his Grapefruit League debut.



”I wanted to make sure all of my pitches were the same when I got on the mound. “I knew I would do well, but having three strikeouts in my first appearance was incredible.” Would like to. If the Mets are in a close game, the right arm will be needed a lot.



”Right now, my arm feels pretty good. I think I’ll do it in a couple of weeks, right before I leave Florida,” he said.””type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”OEmbed”,”html”:”







”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”OMbed”,”width”:550, “contentType”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”With his spring debut in the rearview mirror, Sugar’s goals are high for 2024. Besides trying to stay healthy, right-hander wants to attend the All-Star Game with his brother, Reds closer Alexis Diaz.



”We talk almost every day,” Edwin confessed. “I am very happy with his performance,” he said. \(I told him\), ‘I will come back and we will have a great year. One goal as a family is to be together at the All-Star Game. I hope I can achieve this this year. It will be great for them, for me and for my family. in-debut-with-mets”,”contenttype”:”news”,”subheadline”:null,”summary”:”Port ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA – Let the trumpets blow. Timmy Trumpet’s music, “Narco”, was heard at Clover Park on Monday night at the game against the Marlins. And that can only mean one thing: Mets closer Edwin Diaz has entered the game and received”,”tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\”})”:”Bill Ladson has been a reporter for MLB .com since 2002. He was in charge of The National/Exposé’s coverage from 2002–2016.”,”tag”:({“__typename”:”internaltag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”article”,”type “:”article”},{“__typename”:”teamtag”,”slug”:”teamid-121″,”title”:”New York Mets”,”team”:{“__ref”:”team:121″} ,”type”:”Team”},{“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename “:”taxonomytag”,”slug”:”spring-training”,”title”:”Spring Training”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”personTag”,”slug”:”playerID- 621242″,”title”:”Edwin Diaz”,”person”:{“__ref”:”person:621242″},”type”:”Player”},{“__typename”: “ContributorTag”,”slug”: “bill-ladson”,”title”:”Bill Ladson”,”type”:”contributor”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-748016″ , “title”:”2024/ 03/11 mia@nym”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”minor-league-baseball”,”title”:”Minor League Baseball”,”type “:”categorization”}”,”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/ {formatInstructions} /mlb/iohvem2crg9pk7kqde4k”,”title “:”Edwin Diaz strikes out all three batters in Mets debut”}},”team:121″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:121},”person:621242″:{“__typename” :”Person”,”id”:621242}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”: “Major League Baseball”,”lang”:” es”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/