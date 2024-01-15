Edwin Diaz’s salary with NY Mets in 2024

Edwin Diaz Received big salary for 2024 season big league,

The Puerto Rican is one of the most anticipated figures for the next campaign New York Mets, He was a free agent after 2022 ended. He was with the New York team since 2019.

He returned to the franchise queens Getting a big contract for a reliever. made an agreement with mets $102 million including bonuses over five seasons and 12.

The contract has a no change clause till 2025. After that year, Edwin Diaz You can consider whether to exit the deal by exercising your exit option. By 2028 they are mets In whose favor there is a clause. If they do not use it, they will have to compensate the player one million dollars.

A year without playing for the Puerto Ricans

Edwin Diaz Injured during celebration after victory Puerto Rico In this world classic 2023, The pitcher was unable to participate in any games throughout the season. That’s why his fans have high hopes for his return. mets,

It started a few days ago spring training 2024, against miami marlins He faced three batsmen and dismissed all of them.

Edwin Diaz’s salary in the 2024 Major League season

According to special media Spotrac, Edwin Diaz The base salary for 2024 is 17.25 million dollars, This is added to the annual proportionate bonus 19.65 million, With that amount he would be the highest paid reliever Chief and fourth largest New York Mets,

The reality is not so accurate. Due to the postponement it will receive 14.15 million this year. For this reason, other people like it Josh Haider one of two Raisel Iglesias They will earn more in 2024.

However, Diaz has several options to increase his wealth based on performance bonuses. If he wins the prize he will get 100 thousand dollars reliever of the year one of two World Series MVP, Also, if you reach then your pocket can reach up to 50 thousand star game, gold glove, Championship Series MVP Or cy young,

anyhow, Edwin Diaz Received a big salary in 2024 mlb with New York Mets,

