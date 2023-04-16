Egg photo has more likes than ever on Instagram and passes Kylie Jenner

In January 2019, the account was created @world_record_egg. The intention was purely and simply to ‘ridicule’ the influencer Kylie Jenner, who, at that time, had the first image of her newborn daughter, Stormi, as the post with the most likes ever on the Instagram – about 10 million – published 11 months earlier, in February 2018.

@world_record_egg had just this purpose: the photograph of a banal egg surpassed that image of the – equally banal – North American woman, as was explicit in the caption of the account’s only publication. “Let’s set a world record together and achieve the post with the most likes on Instagram and surpass Kylie Jenner’s current world record”, it was requested.

Egg photo becomes the most-liked post ever on Instagram

Quickly, the egg reached 50 million likes, and today it is already over 60 million. Kylie’s photo with the newborn baby also rose, but it only has 18 million likes.

Current Instagram record holders

Lionel Messi has, today, the posts that record the likes. Cristiano Ronaldo also out there, among the holders of publications with the most likes on Instagram. In the top 9, Messi’s celebration after winning the football world cup, at the end of last year, with more than 75 million likes… and adding… and CR7 appears only in 4th.

9. Messi

8. xxxtentation

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Messi

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

3. Messi

2. World_Record_Egg

1. Messi

