Eggs in Pokémon GO of 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12 km in April 2023 and what Pokémon come out

C.s always, Niantic has prepared several news for us related to its most famous and prominent augmented reality game. Indeed, it is about Pokémon Ho, and today, at MARCA Gaming, we want to talk to you about a fairly recurring topic: What are the eggs available during the month of April in Pokémon Go.

As many of you already know, it is quite common for the company to change all or quite a few Pokémon available through eggs, altering the ‘pocket monster’ that we can obtain through one of the most important basic mechanics of the game: walking. And since we know that it is a bit complex to be aware of all the changes that occur, today we tell you all that will arrive during this month.

Besides, we will indicate which of them can appear as shiny or variocolor, although always taking into account that its appearance rate is much lower than normal. Therefore, it is quite rare for it to happen, but you can always be lucky.

2km Pokémon GO Eggs in April 2023

Bellsprout (can be shiny)

Cottonee (it can come out shiny)

Fomantis

Igglybuff (can be shiny)

Magikarp (can be shiny)

Pichu (can be shiny)

pikipek

Trapinch (can be shiny)

Wimpod

Yungoos (can be shiny)

Pokémon GO 5 km eggs in April 2023

Bonsly (can be shiny)

chingling

Gligar (can be shiny)

Little

Machop (can be shiny)

Mareanie

Mime Jr. (can be shiny)

popplio

Rowlet

Tyrogue (can be shiny)

Pokémon GO 7 km eggs in April 2023

As we have already mentioned on other occasions, 7 kilometer eggs in Pokémon Go are a little special. After all, we can only obtain them through the gift / exchange system. The interesting thing about these eggs is that they come with usually less common Pokémon, both in the usual idiosyncrasies of the game and in the eggs themselves. They are somewhat more exclusive, to put it in some way. In addition, we require help from other players to obtain them, since it is not possible otherwise.

Galar Darumaka (can be shiny)

Galar Farfetch’d (can be shiny)

Hisui’s Growlithe

Alola Meowth (can be shiny)

Galar Meowth (can be shiny)

Galar Ponyta (can be shiny)

Hisui’s Qwilfish

Galarian Slowpoke

Hisui’s sneezeel

Galar Stunfisk (can be shiny)

Hisui’s Voltorb

Alola Vulpix (can be shiny)

Zigzagoon de Galar (can be shiny)

amura

Archen (can be shiny)

Axew (it can come out shiny)

goomy

jangmo-o

Riolu (can be shiny)

Rockruff (can be shiny)

Tirtouga (can be shiny)

Togedemaru

Tyrunt

12km Pokémon GO Eggs in April 2023

As with the 7-kilometer eggs, the 12-kilometer ones are also somewhat special and we must pay a little more attention to them. Because? Well, because they cannot be obtained by conventional methods. The only way to get these types of eggs in Pokémon Go is by fighting in Team Rocket gyms and defeating their respective leaders.

This is the main system that we have to unlock this alternative variant. Like the 7 km models, in these eggs we will find Pokémon that tend to be less frequent. There is a bit of everything, so it will depend -as usual- on our luck.

Eggs by Adventure Sync in April 2023

As you know, there is another type of eggs. They are called Adventure Sync, but they are completely different from the previous ones. mWhile those of 2, 5 and 10 are obtained in Pokéstops, for example, and those of 7 and 12 through ‘events and actions’ within the game, those of Adventure Sync are obtained outside of this. As? Using one of the basic functionalities of Pokémon Go: walking. Indeed, we will have to walk a long way to obtain this type.

Now, we will have to do it with the Adventure Sync function connected, since otherwise we will not be able to obtain them. It will not be the only thing we get, as there are other rewards as well. And how is it done? Basically, it takes the data from other applications that measure steps and distance, makes it its own and calculates the rewards it can offer us in return. Available from trainer level 5, we just have to go to the settings section (gear icon) and look for the “Adventure Sync” option. We can activate it from there.

5 km eggs (per 25 km weekly)

Cranidos (can be shiny)

Frillish (can be shiny)

Happy (can be shiny)

Muchlax (can be shiny)

Shieldon (can be shiny)

Shinx (can be shiny)

10 km eggs (per 50 km weekly)

Beldum (can be shiny)

Deino (can be shiny)

Dratini (can be shiny)

Gible (can be shiny)

Goomy (can be shiny)

Riolu (can be shiny)

Rockruff (can be shiny)

How to hatch eggs in Pokémon GO

First of all, we have to differentiate between normal eggs and Adventure Sync eggs. Normal eggs are those that were released during the first season of Pokémon GO. To hatch these eggs we simply have to go to our inventory, select an incubator, choose an egg and travel the specified number of kilometers. It is a fairly simple, albeit laborious, process.

Adventure Sync Eggs are a bit different. To open these we will have to travel a series of kilometers per week. It even works with the game closed, although we will have to have activated the adventure sync system and allow the game to analyze the distance we travel even with the app closed. That said, if we reach certain goals, the game will give us eggs that, now, we can hatch normally.