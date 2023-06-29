Egypt angry with exhibition in Leiden Museum, excavation permission canceled



Archaeologists from the National Antiquities Museum at Sakkara. Chhavi National Museum of Antiquities

Since 1975, employees of the National Antiquities Museum in Leiden have been excavating a vast cemetery in the desert at Saqqara, Egypt, which has been used for thousands of years. But after nearly half a century of fieldwork, museum staff are suddenly no longer welcome.

Last week, a permit for the annual excavation was abruptly revoked by Egypt’s antiquities service. Reason: The National Museum of Antiquities is said to be guilty of ‘falsifying history’ because of the ‘Afrocentric approach’ of an exhibition which has been on view since late April: Kemet. Egypt in Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul and Funk,

This exhibition, created by museum curators, is about the representation of Egypt in the music of artists of African descent. Ancient Egypt and Nubia have been an undeniable source of inspiration for African diaspora musicians for the last seventy years. ‘Artists adopt and claim these ancient African cultures to express resistance, empowerment and spiritual healing.’



Leiden archaeologists found an ancient Egyptian tomb in Saqqara. Chhavi National Museum of Antiquities

The exhibition featured several examples such as Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were portrayed as Nefertiti, the Egyptian queen. But this angle went wrong in Egypt. After the opening of the exhibition, it rained strong reactions on the internet and social media.

The National Museum of Antiquities was dragged into another controversy that attracted even more attention in Egypt: a Netflix series about the life of Queen Cleopatra of Egypt, starring a black actress. Many Egyptologists believe this to be a falsification of history: she must have had fair skin.

originally stood Kemet. Egypt in Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul and Funk Planned for 2022, but due to Corona the exhibition was postponed to coincide with the release of the four-part series queen cleopatra, Wim Wijland, director of the National Antiquities Museum, says the exhibition has been criticized ‘by people who have not seen the exhibition’. ‘They react to some images, not the content of the exhibition.’

Weijland is also ‘fairly sure’ that no officials from the Egyptian Antiquities Service visited Leiden before the excavation permit was revoked. ‘Earlier we had an exhibition about Egypt in Hollywood. But apparently it is easier than with American black musicians.

As the criticism spread, the museum has placed an additional explanation on its site. But it seems that didn’t help. ‘People don’t read the text,’ says Weisland. ‘unfortunately. I think we have given a very subtle interpretation of an equally subtle exposition. ‘I hate the word falsification of history.’

If the Egyptian government were to issue a statement about the exhibit, Weisland was willing to add text to the exhibit. But he believes that changing or closing the exhibition is fundamentally wrong.

The National Museum of Antiquities began excavations at Saqqara in 1975 with the aim of investigating the background of its Egyptian collection. In 1828, the Leiden Institution bought over five thousand Egyptian objects, some of which came from Saqqara. ‘The museum didn’t know much about it for a long time,’ says Weisland.

He insists that all discoveries remain in Egypt. For example, a statue discovered by the museum in 2001 is now on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. According to Weisland, his staff has also ‘restored and preserved a lot.’

Excavations are carried out for six weeks each spring with the help of an international team of experts and local crews. The Museum of Leiden collaborated on this project with the Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy. “We are now trying to transfer our permit to our partners in Turin, so they can at least continue.” Excavation will not be done again till 2025. Next spring, only the objects stored in a warehouse in Saqqara will be studied.

Weisland: ‘It’s so sad. We hope that better times will come. Our museum has existed for more than 200 years, and it will continue to exist for the next 200 years. Perhaps a time will come when relations will return to normal.

