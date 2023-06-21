Egypt bans Leiden researchers from excavation for exhibition

In disbelief, Wim Wijland, museum director of the Leiden National Museum of Antiquities, received the message from Egypt a few days ago. Their researchers are not welcome at the moment, even though they have been digging in the country for half a century. the reason? exhibition kemet, Egypt in Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul and Funk Which will be displayed from 22 April. It shows how artists of African descent have been inspired by ancient Egypt and Nubia, including Beyoncé and Rihanna who portray themselves as Nefertiti, the Egyptian queen.

According to the Egyptian Antiquities Service, the museum would thus be guilty of ‘Afrocentric manipulation’ and ‘falsification of history’. Following a flood of online hate, especially from abroad, an e-mail from the service arrived with the message that the Leiden researchers are not currently welcome in the archaeological hotspot.

Museum director Weijland finds the responses ‘very short-sighted’. The aim of the exhibition is to explain the importance of ancient Egypt and Nubia in the work of artists from the African diaspora. That goal, he says, is lost in photographs of objects in the exhibition circulating online without context. “Two weeks ago an Egyptian newspaper said that our museum claims that Tutankhamen and Cleopatra were black. We also have thousands of 1 star reviews on Google Reviews.”

Weijland does not intend to change anything about the exhibition. “I would like to add something, but then the Egyptian Antiquities Service must consider the paper. They haven’t even stopped. The discussion on social media has reached the ministry. People continue to respond to certain images that are allegedly objectionable ”

How Egyptians value the skin color of icons of the past so much after the release of the Netflix series african queensIn which Cleopatra is a black queen.

The Egyptians, who value their impressive history in times of economic crisis, were not happy about this. The Department of Antiquities issued a comprehensive statement indicating that Cleopatra was not black.

