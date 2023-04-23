Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix over serial black Cleopatra

Release of the trailer for Queen Cleopatra portraying the former queen of Egypt as a black woman (played by actress Adele James) prompted an Egyptian lawyer to file a lawsuit against Netflix in his country.

The production, which has Jada Pinkett Smith as executive producer, involves a documentary series that “explores the lives of iconic and prominent African queens”. In a certain published excerpt, there are interviewees who say phrases like “possibly Cleopatra was not Egyptian” or “I remember my grandmother telling me: It doesn’t matter what they tell you at school: Cleopatra was black”.

According to information from Egypt Independentlawyer Mahmoud al-Semary filed a lawsuit with the Egyptian Public Ministry asking for an investigation and even a potential suspension of the platform in the country, since, according to him, the series would be distorting the history and identity of Egypt.

“Much of what the Netflix platform displays is not in line with Islamic values ​​and principles and society, especially Egyptian ones,” he says, in the lawsuit.

Egypt’s former minister of antiquities, Zahi Hawaiss, also criticized the production, saying the portrayal of Cleopatra as a black woman was “completely false. She was Greek”.

On Twitter, the protagonist Adele James shared some insults received by netizens and wrote: “For your information, this type of behavior will not be tolerated on my account. You will be blocked without hesitation. If you did not like the cast, do not watch the program. “

Already the director of Queen CleopatraTina Gharavi, gave a testimonial to the magazine Variety on the controversy: “Doing my research, I realized what a political act it would be if we saw a Cleopatra played by a black actress. For me, the idea that people have been so unbelievably wrong before – historically, from Theda Bara to Monica Bellucci, and , most recently, with Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot in contention to represent her – meant we had to get even more right. The quest was on to find the right interpreter to bring Cleopatra into the 21st century. melanin? And why do some people need Cleopatra to be white?”

“So, was Cleopatra black? We don’t know for sure, but we can be pretty sure she wasn’t white like Elizabeth Taylor. We have to have a conversation with ourselves about colorism and the internalized white supremacy that Hollywood has indoctrinated us with. Above all, we have to realize that Cleopatra’s story is less about her than it is about who we are.”