Eindhoven resident Kevin van Veen is FC Groningen’s new striker

Kevin van Veen from Eindhoven is the new striker of FC Groningen. The 32-year-old comes from Scottish Motherwell and has signed a contract at Euroborg until mid-2026.



Last season, Van Veen dominated the Scottish Premiership. With 25 league goals in 38 games, the experienced striker was second on the list of top scorers in Scotland. In addition, Van Veen hit four times in various cup tournaments in Scotland. The top scorer scored almost half of his club’s total goal output and broke a 137-year-old club record by scoring fewer than eleven consecutive league matches.

Education



Van Veen was born in Eindhoven on 1 June 1991 and completed his training with PSV and Helmond Sport. The striker made his professional football debut for the club from Helmond. Van Veen also played football in the Netherlands for TOP Oss and Cambuur. In 2015, the striker left for England, where he played for Scunthorpe United and Northampton Town. In 2021, Van Veen transferred to Scotland to play at the highest level for Motherwell FC.

However, FC Groningen managed to entice the striker to return to the Netherlands. Van Ven has a clear target. “I see FC Groningen as a beautiful and big club with fanatical supporters. This club belongs to the Premier League and therefore promotion is the obvious task. That’s why I am here.”