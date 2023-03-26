El Barrio vs Aniquiladores FC, summary, result and winner of the Final Four

Two heart-stopping semifinals They have left us with an unexpected ending. The seventh and the eighth They have achieved qualify for the final of the Kings League to experience a historic match for play in front of 92,522 people. Neither of them have been favorites in their meetings and they have still reached the final.

No one could predict this crossing and no one can predict what will happen so I’m going to do a little preview here. Keep reading and you will see the summary of the match with your marker and the winner of the grand final of the Kings League.

Mantovani and Nadir. The players who they have already played the semifinals They are obviously in the final.

The neighborhood: Sanction two minutes.

FC Annihilators: Sanction two minutes.

El Barrio 3 – 0 Annihiladores FC

First part:

Min 1: Penalty President of El Barrio .

. Min 1: Adrian scores his first penalty in the entire Kings League in the grand final. (1-0)

his first penalty in the entire Kings League in the grand final. (1-0) Min 3: Mantovani goal after a center corner kick . (2-0)

after a center . (2-0) Min 18: Given of the league. 3v3 .

of the league. . Daniel Perez two have been taken stops to maintain the 2-0 and that El Barrio does not increase its advantage.

two have been taken to maintain the 2-0 and that El Barrio does not increase its advantage. The first half ends with controversy by cutting off an Annihilator attack and the second coach is admonished.

Second part:

Min 20: Penalty President of Annihilators . wait will throw in front of Jose Juan .

of . will throw in front of . Min 20: wait he sends her over after a bad hit .

he sends her over after a . Min. 24: Ask Secret Weapon Annihilators .

. Min. 25: The weapon kick Mantovani out for two minutes until the 27th. The neighborhood asks for your weapon also.

until the 27th. also. Min. 26: The weapon give Nadir two minutes until the 28th.

until the 28th. Min 38: Mantovani arrives alone in front of the Anniquiladores FC goal to sentence the final. (3-0)

Winner of the first edition of the Kings League: El Barrio

The neighborhood They had a calm final, with tense moments but they dominated and were very comfortable with their game. They take the first title in the history of the Kings League entering the playoffs in the last place.