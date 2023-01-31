El Planteo – Ripe information for a green world

Don’t miss a single news! Subscribe to our FREE newsletter and join our Telegram channel or WhatsApp channel.

When one thinks of an average gamer, the image that comes to mind is usually not that of an older person.

Nor is it that of a person who plays with 64 devices at the same time.

Let alone someone who uses all those mobile phones to play games while cycling through the city.

Although it may seem a lie, it is real. Is about Chen San Yuana 74-year-old Taiwanese man who spends his days playing Pokémon Gothe 2016 augmented reality mobile game. It belongs to the Pokémon franchise, and was developed and published by Niantic (whose matrix is Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) in collaboration with Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and pokemon company for Android and iOS devices Manzana (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Upon release, Pokémon Go quickly became one of the most popular mobile games in the world, with over 1 billion downloads in 2019. It is also worth noting that the game has been downloaded in over 200 countries and territories and that gamers from Pokémon Go they have traveled more than 10 billion miles while playing the game.

It is clear that Chen San Yuan also succumbed to the fever unleashed by the augmented reality video game. After his grandson introduced him to the game in 2016, San Yuan became a local celebrity known as ‘Grandpa Pokémon Go,’ according to Times Now.

But beware: Chen San Yuan is a firm believer in fair play, as he refuses to battle other Pokémon Masters due to his “unfair advantage.”

Farewell to stereotypes: Games for older adults are already a trend

A recent study of Samsung Electronics Co. (OTCPK:SSNLF) showed that a significant proportion of older adults in the UK are embracing the world of video games, with over 85% of grandparents playing at least once a week.

The survey indicates that many older adults use games to strengthen ties with their families, since 42% of the interviewees say they play to spend quality time with their loved ones.

In addition, the global market for older adult video games is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2020 to 2025.

