El Planteo – Ripe information for a green world

In tune with the increase in the numbers of all its verticals (from audience to sponsorships, billing to new players), it returns to the Argentine Republic Gamergy, the largest eSports and gaming festival in the Hispanic market and one of the most brilliant in Europe.

During the days On April 7, 8 and 9, Tecnópolis will receive a number of leaders in video games and electronic sports.

“Gamergy is the time to meet again and show how big our market is, our audiences and the great growth possibilities we have”says Juan Diego García Squetino, director of Gamergy, exclusively for El Planteo, after the presentation at Shopping Abasto, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

record numbers

For example, the three days of the event will be full of pure gaming with national and international content creators, cosplays, the most representative teams of the local scene, concerts, competitions, and gaming arenas.

“We expect more than 60,000 accesses during the three days”, adventure Garcia Squetino. The fact: last year there were some 50,000 people present, who enjoyed the final of the Latin American League of League of Legends as one of the main attractions.

a new society

On this occasion, the organizers of the event -IFEMA Madrid and GGTech- are joined by the presence of Fénix Entertainment, a leading entertainment company specialized in Argentina.

“The partnership with Fénix will give the event a quality above the average for festivals in our industry. Added to the large amount of content on stages, artists and hundreds of game stations, they will continue to mark what an entertainment festival is and where everyone can come and play”, says García Squetino.

Gamergy Argentina: international visits

Among the heavyweights that will be visiting Gamergy is Manute, a well-known streamer of League of Legendswho will bring his particular challenge of arm wrestling. “That challenge was a great success at Gamergy Madrid and we want to replicate it in all countries”adds the director.

Likewise, Gamergy Argentina is about to announce some challenges between big influencers that will have space on the main stage. Also, there will be an international show of CS:GO, multi-platform gaming arenas, presentation of renewed eSports teams and, hand in hand with Amazon Music, great musical artists will arrive.

The growth of the Latin scene

The first edition of Gamergy Argentina was a success and the scene is already rubbing its hands: some time ago it was something completely unthinkable, but today it is possible to live from electronic sports and video games.

“The Latin scene is today one of the largest consumers of eSports and gaming. It continues in constant growth with more than double digits in the last 5 years, which continues to mark our industry as the entertainment of the 21st century”, Juan Diego García Squetino is proud.

