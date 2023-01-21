El Planteo – Ripe information for a green world

Don’t miss a single news! Subscribe to our FREE newsletter and join our Telegram channel or WhatsApp channel.

Following a tradition that began in 2018, Riot Gamesof Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), posted a new trailer for League of Legends (LoL) to announce the 2023 season of the video game

Although, this year, the new cinematic trailer for the game drew backlash among fans around the world. Expectations were pretty high, as last year’s trailer was considered one of the best the company had ever produced for the game, according to Kotaku.

LoL 2023 Trailer: Fans Are Outraged

“I can’t help but feel sad about this, honestly. Cinematics were the one thing that NEVER let Riot down, and yet here we are…” one user wrote below the YouTube video, which racked up more than two million views.

