El Planteo – Ripe information for a green world

Why the New ‘League of Legends’ Trailer Is So Bad Riot Games Had to Apologize [VIDEO]
Don’t miss a single news! Subscribe to our FREE newsletter and join our Telegram channel or WhatsApp channel.
Advertise in El Planteo, the most read cannabis medium in the Spanish-speaking world.
Follow us on social networks for more exclusive content: instagram // Facebook // Twitter
Following a tradition that began in 2018, Riot Gamesof Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), posted a new trailer for League of Legends (LoL) to announce the 2023 season of the video game
Although, this year, the new cinematic trailer for the game drew backlash among fans around the world. Expectations were pretty high, as last year’s trailer was considered one of the best the company had ever produced for the game, according to Kotaku.
LoL 2023 Trailer: Fans Are Outraged
“I can’t help but feel sad about this, honestly. Cinematics were the one thing that NEVER let Riot down, and yet here we are…” one user wrote below the YouTube video, which racked up more than two million views.
Related content: The Best Mobile Games of 2023: The 5 Most Anticipated Mobile Titles
“The most honest cinematic Riot has ever released, reflects the exact state of the game, abandoned and emotionless,” expressed another disheartened fan.
In addition, criticism suggests that Riot is paying more attention to Valorantwhich launched in 2020 and had about 17 million active players, and is neglecting LoL.
What does Riot have to say?
The game developer, publisher and Los Angeles-based eSports tournament organizer responded with a Twitter thread apologizing to fans and explaining what happened.
Related Content: Embracer Group Shows Interest in Reviving Eidos and Legacy of Kain Franchises It’s Priority
A message from Riot about Season 2023:
We’ve launched a cinematic as a part of Season Start every year since 2018, and make no mistake: everyone in League knows how much you love them. So do we! (Thread)
—League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 10, 2023
First, Riot acknowledged that there were “unprecedented circumstances” that led to choosing an “alternative approach” for the 2023 season video. It also acknowledged that the trailer had “failed in the signature action-packed trailer featuring champions who expected and has led to further speculation about our investment in LoL.”
In addition, the company tweeted: “Honestly, we should have been more forthcoming, which might have helped with some of that sentiment and speculation. We think LoL has a bright future and we’re investing in it, but we can do a better job sharing those plans with you.”
Related content: The Future Has Arrived in eSports: Sophia Is the First Humanoid Robot to Join a Gaming Team
Riot ended the thread by thanking the community for their feedback. “We greatly appreciate your passion and feedback, and the success of the League would not be possible without your dedication. Thanks”.
Via Benzinga, translated by El Planteo
Image via YouTube
More Content from El Planteo:
All material shared by ElPlanteo.com is solely for journalistic and informative purposes.