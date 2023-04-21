El Rubius defends Xokas after his controversy with the Counter-Strike boxes

And it gives a very interesting point of view on this controversy.

El Rubius, an important Spanish stramer, who has positioned himself on this controversy.

Counter Strike Global Offensive has always been a somewhat controversial game, and despite being one of the most played titles on Steam, and being considered one of the best multiplayer games in history, it has a loot box system , which mixed with the market for the sale of skins, makes the controversy well served. Luckily, especially for the people who love this video game, this questionable reputation has never caused the title to decline, although it is true that He has gotten a lot of people to criticize him.

Recently, a very famous person, also due to his large number of controversies, has criticized this system, which has caused many users to take positions for or against him. You have been able to deduce it from the headline, but yes, we are talking about El Xokas, an extremely popular Spanish streamer, but who from time to time it becomes the focus of all criticism.

Now, as you can also read in the headline, Rubius, another of the most popular streamers, has come out to defend him.

A very particular controversy

This is being an extremely particular controversy, and it is that the reason for the disagreement is that it is stated that, streaming opening Counter Strike boxesthe Xokas is encouraging this, to which this same content creator responded by saying, verbatim, that “they are shit”, thus trying to discourage doing the same thing that he did.

So far, we can position ourselves in favor of or against him, but Rubius has come to make a very interesting point during one of his streams. According to this streamer, it would be very hypocritical to criticize the Xokas for this, when there are large number of content creators who base their content on opening FIFA packs or even chests from Clash Royale (one of the best mobile games). In this sense, he is certainly somewhat right, and it is that today’s great streamers have once based their content on this kind of thing, and there was never any controversy about it.

Of course, this is another point of view, and a signaling of a hypocrisy that the Rubius has seenso that everyone can continue to have their point of view on this controversy.