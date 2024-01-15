El Salvador stores more than 5,000 Bitcoin in “cold wallet” according to President Bukele

San Salvador, March 14 (EFE).- El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced this Thursday that his government has moved to “cold wallets”, as physical devices to store cryptocurrencies without an Internet connection. Known to be “a large portion” of the crypto assets accumulated by the country.

“We have decided to transfer a large portion of our bitcoins to a cold wallet and store that cold wallet in a physical vault within our national territory,” Bukele posted in a message in English on Twitter.

He also came up with, without going into details, an image of the alleged transfer and the block chain of the wallet, with the address ‘Blockchain’ in English.

According to the image, the physical wallet will store 5,689 Bitcoins, worth $406,607,655.

A review of the Bitcoin blockchain in the browser of the ‘Blockchain.com’ portal shows that 6 transfers were made to that address between March 12 and 14, the same result as reported by the ‘btc.com’ site.

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar. However, according to a recent survey, 88% of the population will not use this crypto asset in 2023.

By 2022, the Salvadoran government hoped to place a $1 billion bitcoin bond, known as a volcano bond, to finance the construction of Bitcoin City in the east of the country, but said the financial movement or project would be limited. Was not constructed. ,

Information on the alleged purchases and the more than 200 million invested in the initiative is kept secret by government institutions and only what Bukele has published on the social network X is known.

(c) EFE Agency