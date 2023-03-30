Elded announces Dedrun, the new Minecraft Dedchallenge that will start next April

After the success of the previous Dedchallenges of Valorant and Warzone 2.0, now the Mexican influencer Elded through his tournament format for streamers and high-level players announced that it will have a new competition dedicated to Minecraftit is about Dedrun, the announcement was made through his Twitter page dedicated to these tournaments.

The launch video shows an average player waking up outdoors and watching TNT blocks rain down, the character gets up to run and dodge all the TNT blocks, the short ends with Dedrun’s announcement and indicating the month of April as the date to start this competition.

The idea looks quite interesting and Although the details of the tournament are not yet known, it has the potential to be one of the greats for Minecraft and hopefully it will have the participation of renowned personalities in the game as it happened in Squid Craft Games 2.

Many professional Minecraft players reacted to the post asking for their participation for the new Dedsafio, very few known unfortunately, so we wait to see how the participants will be decided or if they will directly invite the big influencers. For now, it only remains to wait a few days to find out more information about this new Dedsafio.