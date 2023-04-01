Elden Ring wins the Best Multiplayer award at the BAFTA 2023 and opens a debate on whether it really deserved it over other games

A few days ago the BAFTA Game Awards 2023 took place, the ceremony where awards were given to the best video games of 2022 in different categories, which is organized by the British Academy of Interactive Arts. Award where in one of these categories, the winner of this drew attention since for many, it does not deserve it despite being considered by many as the best video game of last year.

This is Elden Ring, which won the award for Best Original Property and also Best Multiplayer and that has driven fans crazy to see how this action role-playing video game won an award for its online mode, especially since FromSoftware received a lot of criticism because of the multiplayer components in their previous games.

But also, because it competed against titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, FIFA 23, Overwatch 2, Splatoon 3 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which perhaps deserved this award over Elden Ring. This has caused many gamers to comment on the award ceremony at the BAFTA Game Awards in various ways in response. to the tweet where it was reportedcommenting that “the game is not even designed for multiplayer” or that even though they love Elden Ring and have “invested hundreds of hours into multiplayer and pvp, but elden rings multiplayer is bad even by soul standards, which is infamously bad.”

And on the other hand, there are those who have taken it with humor just writing “friends, are you sure?” or saying “I love Elden Ring but, MULTIPLAYER???” leaving a gif of The Rock raising his eyebrow.

In the end, and although it was hard for many fans to believe that Elden Ring won the multiplayer category against the other nominees, in the end it did and thus adds more awards to its already loaded record.

