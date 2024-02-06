Elections in El Salvador: a candidate requested a recount of votes and resignation from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal

Salvadoran opposition leader and presidential candidate Rep. Claudia Ortiz questioned the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s actions on Sunday’s election day.

Deputy and opposition candidate claudia ortiz This Monday he requested a recount of the votes of the elections held on Sunday in El Salvador, given the failures recorded in the transmission of the preliminary results of the minutes sent by the voting board, which is why his party, Vamos, demanded his resignation. of. Magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

“The court had a job this Sunday and it failed miserably.”Ortiz said in an interview on local radio.

The representative shared that, “According to the reports we have received from our people, many polling stations did not have internet access, no connection to process the records at the national level, to be able to log in. There weren’t enough computers to have the data and where “the system failed them.”

he remembered that TSE has a budget of $70 million for the general election process in El Salvador -February 4 for presidential and legislative elections and March 3 for city council elections- and Sunday’s election “has failed miserably.”

“We are demanding that it be counted minute by minute, vote by vote in the presence of political parties, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, international observation, the international community and public opinion in general,” he said. And respect” magistrates should resign.

Deputy Claudia Ortiz calls for a recount of votes in El Salvador (Reuters/Jessica Orellana) reuters

Ortiz assured that “the Court not only administers elections, but is also the arbiter of electoral justice, and “This entire process is plagued with irregularities that unfairly tilt the playing field toward one political party.”

The collegiate entity recognized earlier this Monday a number of actions that hindered the development of activities to transmit preliminary results from polling stations, for which it agreed to release preliminary minutes manually.

This means that due to lack of internet the voting board members did a manual recount. Transmission system failures and other logistics failures, and he also filled out the minutes manually. TSE orders Vote Receiving Board (JRV), electoral counting tables prepare minutes manually, should be minutes Scanned And Photo as evidence and later sent to TSE in physical and photographic form.

This Monday, the TSE ordered the withdrawal of the original closing and scrutiny minutes of the voting board to make way for the final scrutiny, which, according to the electoral calendar, should take place between February 6 and 15.

Marcela VillatoroThe deputy and candidate of the opposition Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) said in a message on social networks that the final voting is based on ballots, not minutes.

“Minutes are not reliable”He added.

Bukele said El Salvador would be the first country with a “single party in a fully democratic system” (Reuters/Jose Cabezas) reuters

The Electoral Court conducts a preliminary investigation of the voting record of the presidential election, which progressed to 70% and President Nayib Bukele received more than 1.66 million votes.

On Sunday night, Bukele declared himself the winner of the presidency with more than 85% of the votes and even without official figures announced that Nuevas Ideas would dominate the Legislative Assembly with 58 representatives out of a total of 60.

However, the electoral tribunal has processed only 5% of the minutes of legislative votes.

The TSE magistrate held a press conference on Sunday night, but as of this afternoon no one had commented on the many serious allegations of irregularities in the presidential and legislative election process.

(with information from EFE)