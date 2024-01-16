Electric car rental in Cuba

Where do you rent electric cars in Cuba? Is this possible amid the current power cut? A little more than two years ago, TransTour, Cuba’s tourism leader, announced that it had added electric vehicles to its rental fleet for the first time. These cars can currently be rented in Cuba with freely convertible currency (MLC).

The company, which was founded in 1980 and offers car, motorcycle and bus rental services as well as tourist tours, said it is “committed to sustainability.” For this reason, he said, he added his first 100% electric vehicles to car rentals for tourism. “And we will continue to expand our offering,” he said then.

Noting doubts about where the cars could be recharged on the island, TransTour clarified that “they can be recharged at TransTour facilities, and the customer will be provided with a charging station to set up wherever they wish. will also be provided, so it is convenient for longer rental periods.

,A charging station will be installed for these cars where the customer decides, it is a linear rental for a long period,” he said.

Electric or combustion car rental in Cuba? What comes out better?

Given the increase in the cost of electricity in Cuba, one of the measures soon to be implemented in Cuba, some users questioned the profitability of renting an electric or better fuel car. However others pointed to the shortage of gasoline and said it was better not to rent a car.

Which brands of electric cars does Transtour have? At that time, he purchased the Chery Arrizo 5e, an electric car with these distinctive features. For example, the front grille is sealed, the wheels are metal, the charging port is conveniently located, and the rear diffuser is new. Furthermore, it has an electric handbrake that makes parking easy.

The Chinese company that manufactures this model says that it can reach a maximum speed of 152 km/h, but this reduces to 100 km/h when the ECO mode is used. The recharge time of the battery is 20 hours. The price of the car in the international market is around 36 thousand euros.