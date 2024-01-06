Electricity consumption and production declined in November – Noticel – The truth – Puerto Rico News – Noticel

The highest level so far this fiscal year occurred last July with 1,795.5 million kWh, the highest amount recorded since 1,829.7 million kWh generated in August 2022.





Palo Seco Power Plant. Photo: Archive/Noticell

Electricity production and consumption in Puerto Rico recorded the lowest levels ever in November in the current fiscal year 2023-2024, a five-month period (July to November) in which both variables remain above the previous year.

According to data presented by Luma Energy, production during the month of November totaled 1,571.6 million kWh, down from 1,760.6 million in October, but up from 1,488.3 million in November 2022.

The highest level so far this fiscal year occurred last July with 1,795.5 million kWh, the highest amount recorded since 1,829.7 million kWh generated in August 2022.

The amount deposited during the first five months of the current financial year 2023-2024 is Rs 8,680.6 million, showing an increase of 10.9% over the amount deposited in the same period last year.

The number of these 11 months of calendar year 2023 is also more than that of 2022. Cumulative generation was 18,325.3 million kWh, an increase of 4.2% from 16,877.0 million generated during the same months in calendar 2022.

consumption also decreased

Electricity consumption in Puerto Rico this month of November was 1,389.7 million kilowatt hours (kWh), the lowest so far this fiscal year, although up from 1,333.0 million in the same month last year.

That consumption in July was 1,584 million; 1,580.9 million in August; 1,571.3 million in September; and 1,616.8 million kWh in October.

Residential consumers consumed 569.0 million kWh, up 1.5% from 560.5 million in the same month in 2022. However, this figure is lower than the consumption in previous months of this financial year. The highest during this period was 716.7 million kWh in the month of July.

The commercial sector showed a similar pattern with a decrease in its consumption in November compared to the previous months of the financial period, but with an increase compared to November last year.

Consumption reported for November was 656.4 million kWh, down from 735.9 million kWh in October, but up from 592.7 million kWh in November 2022.

Industrial consumption, on the other hand, declined in both comparisons. It reached 133.5 million kWh, down from 149.4 million kWh in October, and a 10.8% decrease from 149.6 million in November last year.

The total consumption in these five months of the current financial year 2023-2024 (July to November) is 15.5% more than the same period last year. It was estimated at 7,742.6 million, which was 6,706.3 million kWh higher than fiscal 2022.

In these 11 months corresponding to the calendar year 2023, the cumulative consumption of electricity was 15,295.2 million kWh, an increase of 6.2% compared to the same period last year 2022, when the consumption was estimated at 14,397.8 million kWh.