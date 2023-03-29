Electronic Arts will lay off 6% of its staff; Its director says the cuts come from “a position of strength”

The adverse economic conditions facing the world continue to cost many workers their jobs. Now Electronic Arts, a company that is best known for being responsible for franchises like FIFA, Star Wars Jedi and dead spaceannounced a restructuring in which they will lay off approximately 6% of their staff.

In a recent annual report, Electronic Arts revealed that, as of the end of March 2022, they had a total of 12,900 employees worldwide. This means that this restructuring will put about 775 people out of work.

It is worth mentioning that EA began informing its employees about these cuts at the beginning of the quarter. The wave of layoffs will continue through the beginning of Electronic Arts’ next fiscal year, which begins on April 1. EA expects to finish its restoration process by September of this year.

Let’s remember that Electronic Arts has already made public some staff cuts. The company last month laid off 200 members of its quality control team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who worked in Apex Legendsthe popular battle royale from Respawn Entertainment.

EA will focus on its big franchises

In a letter to staff, EA CEO Andrew Wilson noted that they made this decision from “a position of strength.” Likewise, he pointed out that the company will continue to focus on growing the communities of its largest franchises in order to “create an interactive narrative of success.”

“By focusing on our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that are not contributing to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint and restructuring some of our teams,” Wilson said. “This is the most difficult part and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. When we can, we offer opportunities for our colleagues to move on to other projects. When that’s not possible, we offer severance pay and additional benefits like healthcare and career transition services.”

Electronic Arts joins a long list of companies that in 2023 have made several layoffs to adapt to the new economic reality. Among the companies that have made layoffs are Meta, Google, Amazon, Disney and Microsoft.

