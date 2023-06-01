Eleven DigiPoints in Antwerp’s south-east end should help more people get on the digital train (Boersbeek)

The interlocal association Zora Werken ensures that at least eleven DigiPoints are open in the south-eastern edge of Antwerp. During DigiBank’s day, Mortal and Borsbeak’s initiative will show their operations on Saturday.

Digipunt should help visitors make the digital leap. Guests can go there for training and workshops, get help with laptop and smartphone access, and ask questions about online services. From next year it will be possible to borrow laptops and get them repaired.

“Digital evolution is moving at lightning speed. Almost everything, including what you can’t imagine, is going digital. But what if you’re not there yet? If you don’t have a computer, tablet, or smartphone So what if? Or what if you don’t know how to use all those digital applications? Then you can go to DigiBank”, Goele Kusters (N-VA) as Zora Werken Management Committee Chair explains the goal Told what happened.

european support

Zora Werken, in collaboration with Borsbeek, Bouchout, Edgem, Hove, Kontich, Lint, Mortsel and Womelgem, received support for the DigiBank project from the European Community and the Flemish government. Thus, it opens eleven DigiPoints in eight municipalities.

On Saturdays, everyone can visit Mortsel’s Digipunt from 09:30 to 12:30 in the Tirolerhof on Guido Gzelelaan and Van Boorsbeek at Heus voor de Boort de Populier. Other locations are at the VTC Het Kruispunt in Agem, the library of Hove, the Cultuurhuis Altena van Kontich and the library of Mortsel.

From September, a few more addresses will be added, including the library in Boechout, the Ten Hove Service Center in Hove, the library in Kontich, the community center De Gebur in Lint and the library in Wommelgem.