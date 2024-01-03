Eleven graduates from the University of Navarra, one of the top hundred of MIR

Eleven graduates from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra has achieved a position included in top 100 examination post Resident Internal Physician (MIR), Called by the Health Ministry. Maria Alvarez NajeraThe native of Pontevedra, took 10th place, while Alfonso Álvarez Adrián, from the same city, is in 12th. She is followed by Anna Margarita Colomer of Barcelona at number 40, and Navarre Nerea Aldabe Gonzalez ranked 42nd, Marina Lopez de Dicastillo Sia In 44, amaya huisi eslava with number 67 and Adriana Garcia Goni With 73. The list ends with Guipuzcoa’s Juan Aramberri Ariz in 84th place, Málaga’s José Carlos Román Padilla in 92nd place, Zaragoza native Javier Agustín Timoneda in 98th place and Pamplona’s Javier Goni Lara in 100th place.

He 98.3% of graduates of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra who took the examination have obtained one of the 8,772 places. Offered by the Ministry, and 41% are among the top 2,000 posts.

María Álvarez confesses, “Before MIR I had no objectives regarding numbers, but I thought about getting a position that could enable me to train as a doctor and help many people ” “But when I revised the exam the next day and counted the mistakes, although I didn’t want to believe it, I saw that getting a score like this could be a reality.”

From his time on the faculty, he highlighted the good nature of the professors and the training in the more humane side of medicine, “which is something different here.” “The moment that impressed me most in my career was when they gave us the gown.” In the third year, that’s when you start having more contact with the patient and moving around in the hospital. That gown symbolizes many things, among others, that the dream of becoming a doctor is taking shape.” Furthermore, he assured that the faculty has given him an “extraordinary” knowledge base, allowing him to spend the last months before MIR. face it with peace of mind, relying on the training they have received and the work they have done over the last six years.” Added to that is the support from family, which is “huge.”

Thinking about the future, Maria Alvarez has not yet decided what specialty she wants to pursue. “Although my top 3 are cardiology, anesthesia and endocrinology. Over these months I had to think about it a lot and talk to colleagues and visit several hospitals to learn about each specialty. “Anyway, the most likely thing is that I will go to Madrid.”