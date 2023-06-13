Eleventh ‘Fast & Furious’ installment on April 2025, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s return after clash with Vin Diesel

Lead actor Vin Diesel (55) has announced on his Instagram that the next part of the successful film franchise will be released in less than two years.

in the eleventh part fast and furiousThe series will hit the theaters from April 2025. For many years it was suggested that this sequel would also be the finale, but in the meantime this has become less certain. The tenth part is currently a huge financial success, but reactions to the film have been mixed. Critics also liked the previous part better. But as long as there is a lot of audience for the films, it will be the worst for the makers. The successful series has grossed over $7 billion to date. only like three other movie franchises James BondThe series did better than ever.

have an official title Fast X: Part 2 not yet. The eleventh part was already anticipated by letting the current film end with several cliffhangers. In Diptych, the villain (Jason Momoa) seeks revenge because Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is partially responsible for his father’s death. For the sequel, it was also possible to reunite actor Dwayne Johnson, who had already left a few films after a heated conflict with Vin.

fast x has already earned over $645 million at the worldwide box office. The film is already at the third spot among the highest grossing films of this year. It is noteworthy that only a fifth of all income comes from America.

Read this also. The Fast, the Furious, and the Big Bucks: How a Street Racer Movie Became One of Hollywood’s Biggest Franchises