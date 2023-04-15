Eli Roth’s Slasher gets release date; Check out!

Advertising
The new horror slasher from Eli Roth (The Hostel), instituted thanksgivingwon an official premiere date: November 17, 2023. The information is from TriStar Pictures It is Spyglass Media Groupvia deadline.
Thanksgiving is based on a fake trailer that was shown on the project grindhousefrom 2007, which features the films Planet Terror It is Death Proof. The terror collective was the result of a partnership between Eli Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, Edgar Wright It is rob zombie.
The fake trailer from 2007 tells the story of a psychopath who attacks a small town on Thanksgiving. The video, prohibited for people under 18, can be seen on YouTube:
Previously, Roth had spoken out on Instagram about the Thanksgiving production process:
The film will star Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon It is Rick Hoffman.
Eli Roth directs the film and co-writes, in partnership with Jeff Rendellin addition to producing the feature, along with Roger Birnbaum.
There is no scheduled release date for thanksgiving in Brazil.
Advertising