Eli Roth’s Slasher gets release date; Check out!

The new horror slasher from Eli Roth (The Hostel), instituted thanksgivingwon an official premiere date: November 17, 2023. The information is from TriStar Pictures It is Spyglass Media Groupvia deadline.

Thanksgiving is based on a fake trailer that was shown on the project grindhousefrom 2007, which features the films Planet Terror It is Death Proof. The terror collective was the result of a partnership between Eli Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, Edgar Wright It is rob zombie.

The fake trailer from 2007 tells the story of a psychopath who attacks a small town on Thanksgiving. The video, prohibited for people under 18, can be seen on YouTube:

Previously, Roth had spoken out on Instagram about the Thanksgiving production process:

“There will be no leftovers. #ThanksgivingMovie now in production.”

The film will star Patrick Dempsey, Nell Verlaque, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon It is Rick Hoffman.

Eli Roth directs the film and co-writes, in partnership with Jeff Rendellin addition to producing the feature, along with Roger Birnbaum.

There is no scheduled release date for thanksgiving in Brazil.

