Eli Roth’s “Thanksgiving” Begins Production in Toronto

Production on the much-anticipated horror film begins this month in Hamilton, Toronto. slasher in Eli Roth, “Thanksgiving”with Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae.

After 16 years of waiting following the fake trailer released during “Grindhouse”in Quentin Tarantino, Eli Roth and Robert Rodriguezfinally concrete advances are made in the realization of the film.

the too director of “Hostel” announced, together with the sony picturesthat production began, through an image shared on Eli Roth’s Instagram account.

This is quite a development, as Roth has been talking about the film for many years and only earlier this year finally confirmed that he would direct the project. O trailer fake paid homage to the movies slasher classicsfrom the 1970s, with a theme centered on festive dates, and set in Massachusetts, where Thanksgiving is taken very seriously.

“Grindhouse” is, even today, remembered not only for the film itself, but also for the festival of trailers fictional characters disclosed throughout the feature film, such as “Machete” or “Hobo With a Shotgun”which gave rise to true films, in this case made by Robert Rodriguez and Jason Eisenerrespectively.

“Thanksgiving“, however, already brings with it some names included in the castincluding Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Milo Manheim, Nell Verlaque, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, Gabriel Davenport, Tomaso Sanelli, Jenna Warren and Rick Hoffman.

A production will be in charge of Roth himself, who will be joined by Jeff Rendell, the co-author of the trailer fake, and Roger Birnbaum, with funding from Spyglass Media Group and the support of TriStar Pictures in distribution.

A executive production is the responsibility of Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre of Spyglass, Kate Harrison of Cream Productions, Caellum Allan and Kelseigh Coombs of TriStar Pictures and Greg Denny.