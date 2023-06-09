Elio di Rupo on a Flemish holiday: “He ventures into the lion’s den” (Bruges)

Walloon Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (PS) is the special guest speaker at the academic session at the July 11 ceremony in Bruges.

Last year, the July 11 Committee had Carles Puigdemont as the guest speaker. This time the organization is adopting a different approach. On the eve of the Flemish holiday, Elio Di Rupo will speak at the academic session in the Gothic Hall.

“We stand for open dialogue and want to give the floor to someone who has a different opinion,” says Poul van den Driessche, chairman of the 11 July Committee. “He gives his views on the situation in our country. It is clear that after the elections to be held next year, there will be talk of state reform again. Then it will be interesting for us Flemish people to hear what we have to take care of.”

Brave

“Anyway, I think it is brave that De Rupo accepted our invitation to speak to three hundred Flemish supporters. He still goes to the lion’s den, ”says Van den Driesche.

Festivities surrounding the Flemish holiday will begin in Bruges on Saturday 8 July with the Breydel and De Koninck Walking Tour. There’s also free Bergrock with Cowboys & Aliens, Zwamstein and Buscemi on the bill that same evening.

The musical part continues on Sunday afternoon with acoustic performances on four squares in Bruges and concludes in the evening with a free performance by De Wilfreds and De Dolfijntjes on Burg Square.

During the academic session on 10 July, the biennial Goindag Prize will also be awarded to the business, event or building that was named the most beautiful or most appropriate in Dutch. After this, the traditional wreath-laying at the statue of Jan Bredel and Pieter de Koninck will take place on the Markt.