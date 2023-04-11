Elite Series 2 controllers expand their customization options in Xbox Design Lab – News Center

After you have added the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller to xbox design lab Last year, Xbox just launched a new color scheme to give gamers more options with new ways to personalize their Elite Series 2 controller. Gamers will be able to choose from 16 main colors for the top and back shell, 12 colors for the ABXY buttons, 17 different colors for the levers and the crosshead, and 25 colors for the rest of the controller. From vibrant colors like Garnet Red, Glacier Blue and Hot Pink, to more subtle options like the new black ABXY buttons, there are plenty of possibilities to personalize this fantastic controller.

This new expansion for the Elite Series 2 range of controllers is available now and players can build their own starting at €139.99. You can learn more in the Xbox Wire post here.

As we recently announced, Xbox has also expanded the Elite Series 2 – Core series of wireless controllers with two additional colors.. Originally available in white last year, the Elite Series 2 – Core is now available in vibrant new red and blue colors to help you stand out from your friends while enjoying its performance-focused features. The Elite Series 2 – Core Wireless Controller is a premium controller that incorporates the essential components to meet the most important needs of competitive gamers and offers multiple options for gamers to choose how to play.

These new colors for the Elite Series 2 – Core Wireless Controller are now available for purchase starting at €139.99 in the Microsoft Store. You can learn more in the Xbox Wire post here.

Every Elite Series 2 comes with adjustable-tension joysticks, wraparound textured grip, and high-sensitivity triggers with shorter lock-up. Using the Xbox Accessories app, gamers can customize their controller by mapping buttons, adjusting sticks and triggers, and even customizing the color of the Xbox button on the controller itself. If you want even more customization, Xbox Design Lab has you covered. In addition to the controller, players can purchase pieces such as the interchangeable joysticks and crossheads pack, as well as an additional crosshead.

We’re excited to bring more options to players around the world and can’t wait to see fans reinvent what it means to be Elite.

