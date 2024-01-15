Elizabeth, MK and Ashley Olsen look ‘Gossip Girl’ in Paris

It takes three for a true Olsen sister reunion. On Thursday, February 29, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen treated their younger sister Elizabeth to a rare girls’ night out in Paris — and their Fashion Week outing was all about Y2K preparation.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, who were in town to show the fall/winter ’24/25 collection of their fashion brand, The Row, at Paris Fashion Week, wore fits that looked straight gossip Girl When they were going for dinner with friends at Caviar Caspia. Ashley paired her long black trench coat with beachy waves and a Blair Waldorf-esque black velvet hat with a small rhinestone embellishment. Mary-Kate also opted for black velvet, choosing a long black velvet coat perfect for her dinner. The designer brought a pop of color to her look with a cream scarf decorated with bright floral designs, and she wore a messy bun and a boxy black handbag.

backgrid



Elizabeth also looked like she got the noughties memo, wearing a charcoal corduroy blazer with a chunky brown sweater and blue dress pants, a colorful striped scarf, and chunky black loafers with silver hardware. Tea the avenger The actress kept her beauty look simple, opting for natural balayage waves and minimal makeup.

backgrid



Elizabeth also attended her older sisters’ The Row show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 1. 28, where fuller house The child stars requested that all guests leave any cameras and phones at the door. Instead, the Olsen twins gave out notebooks and pencils for attendees to take notes and document any thoughts they had on the collection. Overall reactions were positive, although some guests expressed disappointment that they could not Share photos of the collection’s “very cool” designs with fans,

backgrid



The Olsen twins are extremely private, but their latest outing indicates that fans may be seeing more of the three sisters out and about in the city. The trio’s GNO comes just three weeks after the sisters were spotted hanging out in New York in early February — the first time all three Olsens were photographed together since October 2016 — and they’re continuing to inspire Y2K style.