elizabeth olsen birthday

background

Elizabeth Chase Olsen was born on February 16, 1989, in Sherman Oaks, California, into a well-established Christian household. He attended Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood, California for his early education. Elizabeth Olsen’s father is David Olsen, a real estate agent and mortgage banker by trade, and her mother is Jarnette Olsen, a personal manager and stay-at-home mother. His parents divorced in 1996.

Olsen began her career as a child actress, appearing in six Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen films. She started acting when she was four years old, but after a few years, in 2004, she decided to quit acting due to her sister’s weight condition. Prior to this event, she appeared in several short videos, including “Our First Video”. ”, “The Olsen Twins Mother’s Day Special,” and “Mary-Kate and Ashley’s Adventures.” In 1994, she also appeared in a television movie titled “How the West Was Fun”, in which she played a small role. After a long time away from the industry, she returned in 2011 with a role in the film “Martha Marcy May Marlene”.

Olsen was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award in January 2013. She co-starred in the American remake of the South Korean film “Oldboy” in 2013, in which she played Mary, a young social worker who develops feelings for protagonist Josh Brolin. , In “Kill Your Darlings” she played Edie Parker, Jack Kerouac’s first wife. Olsen starred in Legendary’s “Godzilla” remake in 2014 alongside Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Olsen debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scarlet Witch in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” He made his first appearance as the character in the mid-credits sequence in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opposite “Godzilla” co-star Taylor-Johnson, who played his brother Quicksilver. She briefly reprized her role as Scarlet Witch in the 2015 film “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and the 2016 film “Captain America: Civil War”. Olsen began dating fellow actor Boyd Holbrook in September 2012 after they met on the set of “Very Good Girls”. They got engaged in March 2014 but broke off the engagement in January 2015.