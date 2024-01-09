Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t understand the reason behind her new nickname among Marvel fans

Elizabeth Olsen’s relationship with her Marvel Cinematic Universe fans goes way back, with fans showering her with love even when her onscreen character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch took a Darkhold-influenced turn for the worse. Were staying. In fact, it’s gone so far that Marvel fans have even given him the word love as a nickname: “Mother.”

Recently, netizens have been calling Olsen their “Mother”, So much so that even the actress heard about this trend. But instead of being happy with this… wandavision Starr is more confused about what to make of the new nickname; Mostly because she can’t understand the reason why she got it in the first place!

Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t know what to make of fans calling her ‘mom’

While fans are shocked at Elizabeth Olsen labeling them “Mother,” The actress herself isn’t sure what to make of this word of love. talking to lionsgate tv during the premiere of his HBO Max drama series love and DeathExplaining the same he said:

“I am confused. I heard it’s a term of endearment. This makes me feel like the internet is full of 12 year old kids. I’m not trying to hurt people, but I don’t understand it. And I’m not that old!”

During the same event, Entertainment Tonight got a chance to ask him about this too. This time, Avengers: Endgame The star admitted that she doesn’t really understand the meaning of the word, Considering how she largely prefers to stay away from social mediaSaying:

“I think it’s really weird! I don’t really understand it,” Olsen admitted. “My friends have tried to convince me that this is a good thing? I don’t know.”

Continuing, he clarified that he has no conflict with reality ‘Mother’ and found them “Great,” But I couldn’t help but feel “Old” Every time she heard someone deserving that nickname.

“Like, I think, moms are great, but I don’t know. It makes me feel old. Because I think the people saying this must be young people? Like, I’m not sure how I feel about it.

Well, Elizabeth Olsen may not understand why fans are endearing her with that term of affection, but Gen Z fans never want her to stop calling them that, even if she’s all about it. No matter how controversial I may be!

Reasons Why the Internet Is Labeling Elizabeth Olsen as ‘The Mother’

Generally, recently originated words ‘Mother’ LGBTQ is from the ballroom community and is basically used to express one’s love, admiration and respect towards the person who is being labeled with this term.

Recently, the term has gained a lot of momentum among Gen Z fans, and thus, it has even reached Elizabeth Olsen.

then there is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness The actress has a completely straightforward and forthright personality, which doesn’t allow her to sit back and watch things happen without calling people out.

If she needs any other reason to justify netizens’ love for this word, it’s the remarkable work she has done in all the times she has played a mother on screen (such as doctor strange 2 And wandavision, Which leaves no room for further explanation.

Overall, Elizabeth Olsen is one of the most loved, admired, and respected women in the entertainment industry, and fans are using the word ‘Mother’ To keep reminding him of the wonderful ‘Mother’ That’s it!