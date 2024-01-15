Elizabeth Olsen, Listen to Your Heart

Celebrities born on this day: The Weeknd, 34; Elizabeth Olsen, 35; Ice-T, 66; LeVar Burton, 67.

Happy Birthday: Focus on what you can achieve. Avoid difficult tasks unless you have the skill, knowledge or money to deal with such matters. Timing is everything, and knowing when to act will help you turn this eventful year into a platform for action. Trust your gut, listen to your heart and be confident that you can block out outside interference. Your numbers are 6, 13, 19, 28, 32, 37, 44.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make health and well-being your priorities. Don’t be tempted to follow someone who lacks common sense or who gets you excited about something that could lead to financial loss. Think for yourself, and only take what you can afford or physically handle. Be good to yourself. 3 stars

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Watch your step. While you need time to think about what’s best for you, don’t feel pressured to speed up. Be resourceful and secretive about your intentions until you are ready to act. The element of surprise will give you advantage. Make romance a priority. 3 stars

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be resourceful, learn as much as you can, and use what you find to move forward. You have a lot to achieve if you keep your head down and make it to the finish line. Don’t let temptation overpower you. Play to win, and success will be yours. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Handle money matters carefully. A partnership that encourages shared expenses will lead to difficulties. Use your insight and ingenuity to create a plan that gives you the freedom to protect yourself. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Invest your time and cash in making a difference. Invest more time and money in yourself and what you want to achieve. Set a budget and make a workable plan, and you’ll find peace of mind and a path to gratitude and happiness. 4 stars

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You’ll have difficulty deciding what you want and need. Don’t let temptation creep in and lead you astray. Take a step back and look at the long-term effects of the decisions you make, and you’ll find a path that will encourage you to do the right thing. 2 stars

Libra (September 23-October 22): Try your best to make your home a place of comfort and convenience. If you take the initiative to bring about change then a step or investment that helps reach a better lifestyle is obvious. stop procrastinating. 5 stars

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Be careful while dealing with friends, relatives and colleagues. Listen carefully and keep your thoughts private until you feel comfortable sharing your comments. If you are too sociable, sudden changes or rejection will unsettle you. 3 stars

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Handle money-related matters carefully for best results. Don’t put someone in charge who can influence the way you earn a living, handle your money, or take care of your personal needs. Fight for your rights and promote what is best for you. 3 stars

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Take the initiative; Rearrange your space to accommodate what you’re trying to accomplish. Setting the stage for success will make life easier for you and harder for those who try to get in your way. 5 stars

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Think and act for yourself. Refuse to accept help from people who are trying to point you in a direction that is better for them than for you. Take an interest in where your money goes. Check out activities that help you grow personally and professionally. 2 stars

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Keep your secrets to yourself. Don’t give anyone a chance to make you look bad or harm you. Look for opportunities and don’t hesitate to implement changes that help you move forward. A gesture will spark romance. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are powerful, resourceful, and humanitarian. You are insightful and complex.

1 star: Avoid disputes; Work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: Aim high; Start new projects. 5 Stars: No one can stop you; go for gold.

