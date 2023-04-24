Elizabeth Olsen makes BOMBASTIC revelation about her return to Wanda from the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen still doesn’t know how to talk more about her return to the MCU. In an interview with The TODAY Show, the actress returned to speculate what should happen to the character ‘Wanda Maximoff’ in the Marvel universe. She last appeared in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.

Still at the end of February, Elizabeth Olsen hinted at Wanda Maximoff’s return to the MCU after the events of Multiverse of Madness. As Scarlet Witch, the actress played one of Marvel’s main roles throughout Phase 4, with an important participation in the WandaVision series and in the second film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

“I hope (to come back) but I have no idea,” she revealed.

Elizabeth Olsen Doesn’t Know If She’ll Return To The MCU

Also during the interview (watch at the end of the article), Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that she did not receive any more scripts from the MCU. Therefore, she should not participate in the studio’s upcoming releases over the next few years. However, she is expected to return at the end of the Multiverse Saga.

“And when I say that, it’s not because I don’t have a ready answer — it’s because I’m saying, ‘I hope it happens,’ and I mean that literally,” reinforced the actress, who also warned that she is out of contract with Marvel at the moment.

During the HBO Max panel at SXSW in March, on the other hand, the actress revealed that she wants to move in creative directions to play the Scarlet Witch once again. In short, she wants redemption and more humor.

Scarlet Witch’s future

In Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen played the most insane version of the character for the MCU. Having trouble accepting that she doesn’t have children, Wanda sets out on a mission to rescue them from another version of her in the multiverse. However, Doctor Strange tries to stop it at all costs.

Since then, Marvel has yet to indicate what Scarlet Witch’s future will be in the universe. There is an expectation that she will make a special appearance in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Disney+ series. However, there is still no official announcement regarding the matter.

In February, Elizabeth Olsen participated in Comfest Con 2023 and explained much of what she hopes for Wanda. During the speech, the actress emphasized that she could not give more details of what should happen. Even so, she did not fail to explain what could happen with the Scarlet Witch in the future of Marvel.

“Well honestly if I said exactly what I would like I think I would be spoiling something. Because Kevin Feige genuinely asks us what we want to do with the character and so he does. So… I don’t know if I can share, but I just want to go back!“, she summed up.

Below, watch the full interview in which Elizabeth Olsen addresses the future of the Scarlet Witch.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons are here! They’re opening up about the dramatic new @hbomax ‘Love and Death’ series and getting into their characters’ mindsets. Olsen also talks about the future of the Scarlet Witch. pic.twitter.com/S2FSRZtTPP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 19, 2023

