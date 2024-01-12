Elizabeth Olsen shows off her tiny waist in a cropped blazer at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC

By Cassie Carpenter for DailyMail.com









Elizabeth Olsen was excited to attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday.

The Emmy nominee — who turns 35 next month — showed off her tiny waist in a white cropped blazer over a corset top, black-silk split maxi-skirt and matching Louboutin platform heels chosen by stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Hair stylist Mark Townsend styled Elizabeth’s ombre waves for the awards ceremony hosted by Morning Joe and Sunday Today anchor Willie Geist.

Makeup artist Mary Wills brought out Olsen’s beautiful blue eyes, bushy eyebrows and Hollywood smile.

And nail artist Thuy Nguyen painted the What If actress’s vampy red manicure.

Sitting inside the venue, Elizabeth enjoyed meeting up with her former co-star Zac Efron.

The acting duo played college students Zibby and Nate in Josh Radnor’s 2012 rom-com Liberal Arts.

Olsen also socialized with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, with whom she had never worked before.

There was not much suspense in the event as the National Board of Review announced the winners on 6 December.

The New York non-profit organization – founded in 1909 – is made up of a group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics.

On Thursday, the Sherman Oaks native was missing her husband of two years, Robbie Arnett, whom she originally began dating in 2017.

Elizabeth and the 31-year-old musician have co-authored two children’s books about overcoming anxiety — Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective in 2022 and Hattie Harmony: Opening Night in 2023.

Olsen will next executive produce and play Christina in Azazel Jacobs’ family drama His Three Daughters, which inked a $7M distribution deal with Netflix in October.

Robbie has not released new music with his band Milo Greene since 2018.

Olsen will next executive produce and play Christina in Azazel Jacobs’ family drama His Three Daughters, which inked a $7 million distribution deal with Netflix in October.

The 101-minute film – which also stars Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon – achieved a 100% critical approval rating (based on 23 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9.

The Love and Death star definitely had a leg up in the industry, considering she’s the nepotistically privileged little sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.