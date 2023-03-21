Elizabeth Olsen Wants Something Special for Scarlet Witch’s MCU Return

Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, has become one of the most beloved characters among many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She went from villain, to heroine and back to villain, and is considered one of the characters who suffered the most in the MCU.

Scarlet Witch was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere he apparently sacrificed himself so that no other universe would suffer from the Darkhold book’s evil influence.

There is a crowd for the character to return to the MCU. And Elizabeth Olsen has a special wish for her case and her character to return in the future. She said in an interview with Screen Rant that she wants more humor for Wanda.

“We can do anything with her now! I feel like we’ve done a lot. Now, we can really enjoy ourselves; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the heart of a story and I’m curious to see what she can explore. And hopefully (we can) give her some redemption.”

After everything the character has been through in the MCU, a lighter arc for her would be very welcome. Olsen has shown that her character can be light and fun throughout the series. WandaVisionwhich is available on disney+.

A marvel studios knows very well how to make a character lighter and more humorous, given his work with Thor and the Hulk.

Could Scarlet Witch appear in the MCU again?

In September 2022, in an interview with Variety, Kevin Feigehead of Marvel Studios, has teased that Wanda Maximoff may return to the MCU in the future.

“I don’t know if we saw her under the rubble? I saw a tower falling and a small red flash. I do not know what this means”.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a spin off of WandaVision starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. This could be the Scarlet Witch’s chance to comeback. Olsen told Entertainment Tonight:

“I would love to show up. I love Kathryn, I never want to leave her side. We thought, ‘Wow, we have to do it again!’ We just had a lot of fun doing it (WandaVision), and with Paul (Bettany), it was a really special moment, so we would love to have the gang back together.”

Currently, Elizabeth Olsen is on the series Love & Deathan original miniseries by HBO Max. In the plot, Olsen is Candy Montgomery, a housewife, who after a betrayal, commits a crime for not accepting the end of her relationship with her husband.