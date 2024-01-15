Elizabeth Olsen’s dreams finally come true as she begins a new chapter in her career outside of the world of Scarlet Witch in the MCU

It is true that when you start portraying a character so well for a long time in the film industry, they start getting recognition and become synonymous with it. Such was the case with Elizabeth Olsen, who rose to international stardom with her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, if someone gets a chance to work with one of the world’s most successful superhero franchises, they would definitely accept it, as it would put them in the list of top stars of the industry.

Although kill your Darlings The actress was bored with her superhero roles and wanted to step back as she felt it pushed her acting limits and limited her opportunities as an artist. Now, their dream has come true as Olsen is going to star in several non-Marvel projects, and fans are thrilled for her.

Elizabeth Olsen is done being a Marvel superhero

Like it or not, there’s no denying that the biggest stars in the industry today are an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elizabeth Olsen is also one such name; Who played the role of Scarlet Witch in the franchise for 7 years.

However, she seemed a little uncomfortable with playing only one role and wanted to branch out in an attempt to diversify her career.

Last year, during an exclusive interview with The Times, i saw the light The actress shared how playing a role is great in the short term, but in the long run, it will make her career one-dimensional and she doesn’t want to do that. “Just as connected as this character.”

He said,

“I’m trying to figure out… because, especially in the last four years, my output has been Marvel, I don’t want to… it’s not that I just don’t want to be associated with being this character. But I really feel like I need to build other parts for balance. I very much want to do films right now. And I hope that some of them come together in the way that I think they can. But yes, it is something I need. I just need other characters in my life. There is no longevity in a character.

Olsen last played her iconic role in the 2022 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessWhere his character comes to an end, eliminating the possibility of his return.

Elizabeth Olsen is all set to star in non-Marvel movies

Following his comments last year, fans were disappointed that they wouldn’t get to see more of him in the MCU, however, a new report has emerged from Film Updates (@FilmUpdates).movie update) on

This news made her fans extremely happy as this information received a positive response from the fans and they supported her in the new chapter of her career.

Elizabeth is the best in every role – 🦋Ilya$🦋🦋 (@IlasKn) 14 March 2024

This is good news. I love that he’s getting work. She’s so talented and I want people to see what she can really do outside of Marvel. – ReelTalker (@TalkerReel92) 15 March 2024

Oh God! i can’t wait to see these – 🤴🏽𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐃🌸𝐯𝐢𝐝🇨🇦🦅 (@kingDavid024) 14 March 2024

She’s gonna win an Oscar this decade – Andrade (@detailsmove) 15 March 2024

Seema Maa – Tea. (@crumbshizz) 14 March 2024

While it was enjoyable to see Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like she’s going to follow through with her own plans. Still, Marvel fans shouldn’t lose hope because even if his character meets his end in the 2022 film, his version of him lives on in the multiverse, which doesn’t eliminate the possibility of his imminent return to the superhero franchise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Can be streamed on Disney+.